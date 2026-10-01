2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Finally Earns The Hybrid Cherokee Its Trail-Rated Status
When I drove Jeep's first all-new Cherokee in a dozen years, I was impressed with its on-road performance, but was disappointed by its glaring lack of even slight off-road chops that the original, paradigm-shifting XJ Cherokee had in spades. Even the aged KL Cherokee that preceded the current car was introduced to the world in 2014 with a Trail Rated Trailhawk model taking center stage, but the combination of the hybrid-only powertrain and long, low looks of the 2026 Cherokee, cast serious doubts about its off-road potential.
This week, though, Jeep finally got around to unveiling the 2027 Cherokee Trailhawk, complete with a locking rear axle, an extra inch of ground clearance bringing it up to a total of nine, and of course bigger 245/65 R17 all-terrain tires and tougher looks, too.
Unfortunately the Trailhawk's turbo-hybrid powertrain doesn't get any extra power over the rest of the Cherokee lineup, but that means it still returns good EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 31 mpg combined. All that capability doesn't come cheap, however, since the Cherokee Trailhawk starts at a hefty $44,625 including destination.
More than just tougher looks
The Trailhawk's turbo-hybrid powertrain still produces 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque, and sends that through an E-CVT. It receives Jeep's Active Drive II 4x4 system with the capacity to operate in two or four-wheel-drive, as well as a two-speed transfer case with a true 2.92 low range ratio and 37.5:1 crawl ratio, and an electronically-actuated mechanical locker for the rear differential. The latter two points, the two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential are features that set the Cherokee Trailhawk apart from its competition, since no other compact crossovers offer those important off-road features.
Jeep also says the suspension upgrades have bestowed the Cherokee Trailhawk with a best-in-class wading depth of up to 24 inches, and the redesigned front-and-rear fascias help its approach angle jump to 28.8 degrees, departure angle is up to 31.8 degrees, and the breakover angle is up to 21.9 degrees, all of which are supposed to be best-in-class, too. Should those stats not be enough on a trail, Jeep also bolsters the Trailhawk's underbody with standard steel skid plates to protect the front axle, wiring, and fuel tank, plus a 'protection plate' for the hybrid battery.
The most obvious competitor for the new Cherokee Trailhawk is the also-new 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid, which bests the Cherokee with 9.3-inches of ground clearance, but lacks the Cherokee's locking differential and low-range capabilities. Pricing and final fuel economy numbers for the Forester Wilderness Hybrid haven't been announced yet, but we expect both to be around the same as the Cherokee, so it'll be a close match. The 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk will enter production later this year, but order books are open now.