2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Finally Earns The Hybrid Cherokee Its Trail-Rated Status

The Trailhawk's turbo-hybrid powertrain still produces 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque, and sends that through an E-CVT. It receives Jeep's Active Drive II 4x4 system with the capacity to operate in two or four-wheel-drive, as well as a two-speed transfer case with a true 2.92 low range ratio and 37.5:1 crawl ratio, and an electronically-actuated mechanical locker for the rear differential. The latter two points, the two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential are features that set the Cherokee Trailhawk apart from its competition, since no other compact crossovers offer those important off-road features.

Jeep also says the suspension upgrades have bestowed the Cherokee Trailhawk with a best-in-class wading depth of up to 24 inches, and the redesigned front-and-rear fascias help its approach angle jump to 28.8 degrees, departure angle is up to 31.8 degrees, and the breakover angle is up to 21.9 degrees, all of which are supposed to be best-in-class, too. Should those stats not be enough on a trail, Jeep also bolsters the Trailhawk's underbody with standard steel skid plates to protect the front axle, wiring, and fuel tank, plus a 'protection plate' for the hybrid battery.

Jeep

The most obvious competitor for the new Cherokee Trailhawk is the also-new 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid, which bests the Cherokee with 9.3-inches of ground clearance, but lacks the Cherokee's locking differential and low-range capabilities. Pricing and final fuel economy numbers for the Forester Wilderness Hybrid haven't been announced yet, but we expect both to be around the same as the Cherokee, so it'll be a close match. The 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk will enter production later this year, but order books are open now.