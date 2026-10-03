10 Budget-Friendly Used Alternatives To A Toyota RAV4

If you've spent much time driving lately you're likely to have seen one of Toyota's best-selling models: the RAV4. Those things are everywhere — especially once you start counting. In fact, Toyota sold 479,288 of them in 2025! And a tick over 475,000 the year before. Keep going back and you keep seeing huge sales numbers. These things are popular, and it's easy to see why: they're efficient, have a reputation for reliability, and offer that confidence-inspiring upright seating position in the world of big trucks and full-size SUVs we encounter when commuting.

So, what's the catch? Well, like we pointed out with the new RAV4, popular also means people are willing to pay extra to get one. Before we get to the numbers, here's the criteria we used when setting up this list. For the best apples-to-apples comparison, we turned to Kelley Blue Book and their Fair Purchase Price range from a dealership. Then, we compared 2021 model year vehicles. At the five year mark vehicles it should be doable to find plenty of examples in great mechanical shape, with under 100,000 miles on the odometer.

So, how much does a five year old RAV4 go for according to KBB? You're looking at $23,100 to $28,600 for the gas-powered model; Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models (called the RAV4 Prime in 2021) tack on a few thousand to those prices. Also note, pricing was accurate at the time of publication, but will naturally change over time. The good news is there are lots of options in the compact SUV segment, and pricing starts nearly $10,000 lower than the entry-level RAV4. Let's dig into it!