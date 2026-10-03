10 Budget-Friendly Used Alternatives To A Toyota RAV4
If you've spent much time driving lately you're likely to have seen one of Toyota's best-selling models: the RAV4. Those things are everywhere — especially once you start counting. In fact, Toyota sold 479,288 of them in 2025! And a tick over 475,000 the year before. Keep going back and you keep seeing huge sales numbers. These things are popular, and it's easy to see why: they're efficient, have a reputation for reliability, and offer that confidence-inspiring upright seating position in the world of big trucks and full-size SUVs we encounter when commuting.
So, what's the catch? Well, like we pointed out with the new RAV4, popular also means people are willing to pay extra to get one. Before we get to the numbers, here's the criteria we used when setting up this list. For the best apples-to-apples comparison, we turned to Kelley Blue Book and their Fair Purchase Price range from a dealership. Then, we compared 2021 model year vehicles. At the five year mark vehicles it should be doable to find plenty of examples in great mechanical shape, with under 100,000 miles on the odometer.
So, how much does a five year old RAV4 go for according to KBB? You're looking at $23,100 to $28,600 for the gas-powered model; Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models (called the RAV4 Prime in 2021) tack on a few thousand to those prices. Also note, pricing was accurate at the time of publication, but will naturally change over time. The good news is there are lots of options in the compact SUV segment, and pricing starts nearly $10,000 lower than the entry-level RAV4. Let's dig into it!
1. 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
A KBB used price range of $13,100 to $17,700 makes the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox the cheapest alternative on this list, but that doesn't mean it's a barebones offering. The Equinox has seating for five people and a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 paired with a traditional automatic transmission. With just 170 hp on tap, the small Chevy isn't going to win too many stoplight drag races, but it should be enough to get it up to speed comfortably. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available across the lineup, but if you want adaptive cruise control you'll need to step up to the top Premier trim.
Comparing an Equinox to the RAV4 is an interesting exercise. The Chevy doesn't have any of the optional hybrid systems the Toyota can be had with, though it falls just a few MPG short when compared with the gas-only powertrain. If you're commuting a bunch, the option to get a hybrid might push you out of Equinox territory. Then again, when price is a major factor, you can probably find a lower-mile, nicely appointed Equinox for thousands less than a comparable RAV4.
2. 2021 Ford Escape
Another domestic contender is the Ford Escape, which has a KBB used price range of $13,700 to $18,000. This one is available with more powertrain options than the RAV4 even, with a pair of gasoline engines, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid.
Though the 2021 Ford Escape offers a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 which makes a stout 250 hp, it's on the Titanium and SEL trims. Of the two, the Titanium is more luxury than sporty. That 250 hp ties the Escape with the definitely-sporty Mazda CX-5 Turbo for the most horsepower of any gas model on this list. While those two are eclipsed by the 302 hp 2021 RAV4 Prime, that Toyota is often more than $10,000 more expensive on average than the Ford Escape.
Like the Equinox, Ford Escape shoppers should be able to mix and match trim levels and mileage to fit their budget and desired features. They all come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, too. Be aware of the wide range of combinations and options — it could get overwhelming trying to figure out which model came with what features, and then what's available in your area for sale. Decide what you need — and what you options you might want – then go shopping.
3. 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan has one really uncommon feature for the compact SUV segment – a third row seat! Be warned, however, it is small. Really small. It's probably best suited for young children and short trips across town. Kinda like third row seats in larger SUVs, we imagine it'd stay folded flat most of the time. Outside of the third row, the Volkswagen generally competes well in the segments for features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 has an adequate 184 hp, and adaptive cruise control is available across much of the lineup. All that and the KBB used price range is $14,350 to $20,400.
To counterpoint the Tiguan's positives, it's only available with that turbo 2.0-liter in 2021 and a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. A hybrid is nowhere to be seen. The fuel economy rating tops out at 25 mpg, which falls about 5 mpg short of the gas-only RAV4 and is far below any of the hybrid models. Then there's the interior. Depending on personal preference, the simplicity of the German interior might strike you as minimalistic, or sparse and plain. It comes down more to color choices — if you get the black seats it could feel a little plain with the rest of the dark colors and materials. If you want a more extroverted interior, look for the optional black-and-orange two-tone seats.
4. 2021 Kia Sportage
The 2021 Kia Sportage occupies a middle ground in the compact SUV segment. A used one falls between $14,700 and $17,900 according to KBB. Kia has always been priced for value, with lots of options for a better price than the competition.
What do we mean? Standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are accompanied by an 8-inch infotainment screen across the lineup, with options for heated seats and a passive smart-key entry at higher trim levels. The base RAV4, whose used prices start at more than $8,000 higher than the base Sportage, has a smaller screen, cloth seats, and a physical key with buttons you have to push for entry. Some of those niceties will help the Sportage feel more upscale and convenient, and are only available on the RAV4 in the upper trim levels.
Under the hood, the 2021 Sportage has a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 181 hp, or a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes a healthy 240 hp. Both are plenty to get the Sportage moving, but the Kia lacks hybrid options, and fuel economy ratings of 26 mpg and 23 mpg fall between 4 and 7 mpg short when compared to the non-hybrid RAV4. Though both have nearly the same amount of room for passengers, the Sportage has only 31 cubic feet of cargo capacity to the RAV4's 37 cu-ft. If you love to do massive Costco runs or regularly haul a full car of people and luggage to the airport, keep that in mind when considering the Sportage.
5. 2021 Hyundai Tucson
Though the 2021 Hyundai Tucson shares the same platform as the Kia Sportage, the two are very different. For starters, the Tucson offers a pair of non-turbocharged engines: a 2.0- and 2.4-liter inline-4, which make 161 hp and 181 hp, respectively. Fuel economy is nearly a wash between the two engines at 25 mpg each, leaving both about 5 mpg below the gas-only RAV4. Finally, its KBB used price range runs from $14,900 to $18,450.
Like the Kia, the Hyundai Tucson was not available in 2021 with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. If fuel economy is a bigger factor for you the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V offered hybrids in 2021, both of which are less expensive than their RAV4 equivalent.
Features and equipment are generous with the higher SEL and Ultimate trims, but be careful when shopping and make sure the model you're looking at has the features you want. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available across the lineup, but if you want adaptive cruise control, you'll have to head for the Ultimate trim. That said, you also get a 360-degree surround view camera, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a premium sound system for thousands less than the base LE trim of the RAV4.
6. 2021 Jeep Compass
One of the selling points of the 2021 Jeep Compass has to be the capable Trailhawk trim. That price walk from the $15,000 base Compass to the $16,350 Trailhawk is a nice positive, too. It means you can find a fairly capable off-roader for roughly the same price as the more pedestrian Compass models. One thing the compact SUV segment is not known for is proper off-road capability. Sure, many of the contenders are available with all-wheel drive, but the Compass Trailhawk adds in skid plates and extra ground clearance.
Off-road ability aside, the Compass offers a middling fuel economy rating of 25 mpg and no hybrid system. The engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 180 hp. The little Jeep is competitive otherwise, with niceties like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Getting to the higher trims nets you adaptive cruise and some advanced driver assistance systems. This is the same general Jeep Compass body style that was introduced back in 2017, and that can be a plus or a minus.
7. 2021 Mazda CX-5
Automotive journalists love to recommend the Mazda CX-5. Any Mazda, really, and the appeal is understandable. Mazdas absolutely deliver on their zoom zoom reputation, and the handling is a lot better than you might expect from the segment. The 2021 Mazda CX-5, which runs from $16,900 to $22,400, is available with a naturally-aspirated or turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, which makes either 187 hp or 250 hp, respectively.
The power of the turbo model ties the CX-5 with the Escape, but the Mazda is definitely the more exciting one to drive. When compared directly with the RAV4, the non-turbo CX-5 is just 2 mpg behind the Toyota at 28 mpg, while the turbo engine's thirst puts it roughly 5 mpg lower with a combined rating of 25. For 2021, the Mazda does not offer a hybrid powertrain of any kind.
Some reviewers have noted that the rear seats are a little cramped for larger passengers, but the spec chart reveals ample legroom. During your test drive, set the driver seat for yourself, hop out somewhere safe, and sit behind 'yourself' to see if it'll work for you. The CX-5 does come with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and adaptive cruise control across the lineup. When cross-shopping the CX-5 against the RAV4, buyers can get a loaded Grand Touring Reserve for almost $1,000 less than the far-less-exciting RAV4 LE, which is the entry point to the Toyota's lineup.
8. 2021 Nissan Rogue
With Nissans regularly making our cheapest new cars lists you'd think the Rogue would be closer to the beginning of this list. Clearly, the 2021 Nissan Rogue doesn't depreciate as fast as some other vehicles, for better or worse. According to the KBB used range, a 2021 will run you between $17,450 and $21,400.
The Rogue doesn't have a hybrid option, but it did come with a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 181 hp or a 201 hp turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 that was introduced as part of a pilot program late in 2021.. Both engines are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A CVT is a type of automatic transmission that's incredibly common in newer cars, but a lot of drivers (and auto journalists) have complained about the way CVTs sound when accelerating. Take one for a drive and see what you think. Efficiency wise, the Rogue's 2.5-liter engine matches the gas-only RAV4's 30 mpg combined rating, while the turbo 1.5-liter engine beats it by 3 mpg.
The 2021 Rogue came with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at the base level, and depending on trim the Nissan can be equipped with a number of luxury features. At the top, the Platinum gets a bigger infotainment screen and a navigation-assisted adaptive cruise control system that can automatically slow for a curve in the road. The Nissan Rogue Platinum comes with all the luxury features the automaker offered, including striking leather seats with a quilted pattern, and it starts nearly $1,500 lower than that entry-level RAV4.
9. 2021 Subaru Forester
The 2021 Subaru Forester is known for being sure-footed when the going gets tough. All-wheel drive, 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and a robust suite of advanced driver safety systems all add up to a capable and confidence-inspiring ride. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine paired with a CVT that makes 182 hp. Fuel economy is 29 mpg combined, which is the same as the all-wheel drive gas-only RAV4, and only 1 mpg shy of the front-wheel drive RAV4. Unfortunately, for super commuters, the Forester wasn't available with a hybrid in 2021, so the RAV4's hybrid options will likely weigh in the Toyota's favor for those use cases. All told, the KBB used range for a 2021 Forester is between $18,900 and $21,500.
Inside the cabin the Forester is not only regarded to be comfortable with lots of room for small items, it's got good tech too, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the lineup, and an available 8-inch infotainment screen. And if you like the expansive views provided by panoramic moonroofs, every Forester above the Base trim had one, while only the top trims of the RAV4 could get one as part of an optional package. The Subaru Forester also received excellent safety scores for 2021, earning a Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and a 5-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Those are the best possible scores from both safety agencies for 2021. The RAV4 matched the 5-star rating, but only got a Top Safety Pick designation for 2021.
10. 2021 Honda CR-V
Well, well, well. In the world of strong-selling reliable vehicles, it makes sense that the 2021 Honda CR-V is right up there with the RAV4 for holding its value with KBB used prices that run from $20,900 to $24,300. The CR-V has kept up with the RAV4 in a feature-for-feature battle for years. The Honda matches the Toyota's 30 mpg combined figure, and the CR-V is available with a hybrid that is only 2 mpg behind the RAV4. Under the hood the Honda is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 paired with a CVT that makes 190 hp, or that hybrid which pairs a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor for 212 hp combined. One thing the CR-V doesn't match is the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime.
When comparing the two when it comes to interior tech, the Honda does omit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the base trim of the Honda. Other than that, the two compact SUVs are within a few figures of each other on all the major metrics: 39.2 cu-ft of cargo space in the Honda, to Toyota's 37 cu-ft; 103 cu-ft of passenger space in the Honda to the Toyota's 99 cu-ft. The list of similarities goes on with external dimensions, too, with both SUVs within about an inch of each other.
At this distance in price from the RAV4 (about $3,000), which one you go with is more likely going to come down to local availability and your ability to wait to find the best deal. If you need a car immediately, then you're stuck with what's available locally. If you can afford to take some time, then you can find a better deal, lower miles, or just that right mix of features in the color you want.