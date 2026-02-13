These Are The 10 Least Expensive New Cars In America Right Now

A "cheap German car" sounds like an oxymoron — unless you're talking about the Volkswagen Jetta. With a starting price just a tick under $24,000, this compact sedan undercuts other affordable sedans like the Mazda 3 and even the Honda Civic. Of course, it isn't quite as highly rated as those two , but saving a thousand bucks might be worth the Jetta's poorer fun-factor.

Under the hood of the cheapest Jetta is VW's 158 horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's good for a 0-60 mph run of 7.1 seconds, which will keep up with traffic no problem. If you can tolerate the base Jetta's somewhat frustrating eight-inch touchscreen controls, which unfortunately replaced physical HVAC knobs recently, you'll be rewarded with a passenger area that is comfortable and fairly spacious for its size.

To us, one of the major pulls of the Jetta (aside from its price) is that it's the last surviving Volkswagen sedan. The larger Passat was officially dead in the U.S. by 2022, and the only other small four-door VW is the Golf, which costs about $10,000 more than the Jetta in its cheapest form. The next cheapest VW is the compact Taos SUV, which costs almost $3,000 more, and after that, every other model is more than $30,000 in base MSRP. It's also worth mentioning that the high-performance GLI version of the Jetta, with its 228 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four, still costs less than a Golf GTI. It even gets a six-speed manual, which is no longer available in new Golf models.