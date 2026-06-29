If A New Toyota RAV4s Is Too Rich For Your Blood, Consider These Alternatives

Calling the Toyota RAV4 popular is like saying smartphones have caught on. Last year, Toyota sold almost 480,000 units in the U.S. alone, making it the most popular non-truck vehicle in the States. 2026 brought an all-new, hybrid-only sixth generation and a starting price of $33,320, including destination charges (all MSRPs mentioned in this article include these charges). And because Toyota can't build these new RAV4s fast enough, the dreaded dealer markups may also come into play. That's pricing that may not work for every buyer, even in a world where the average fresh-from-the-factory vehicle sells for almost $50,000 (via Kelley Blue Book).

But the wonders of the free market mean you have options beyond a 2026 Toyota RAV4, as just about every mainstream automotive brand offers a compact crossover. And these alternatives come with a lower base price than Toyota's megaseller. Admittedly, this article might not involve a full apples-to-apples comparison, as not all the models covered here are hybrids — such as the Chevy Equinox or Nissan Rogue — or come with a cheaper front-wheel-drive option you'd find in the base RAV4 LE (Mazda CX-50 and Subaru Forester). Also in the mix are the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, which have hybrid options that are still cheaper than the RAV4, by varying degrees.

With these RAV4 alternatives costing about $700 to $3,000 less, depending on the powertrain, the spread may not seem significant in some cases. But consider that an in-demand RAV4 is less likely to be discounted, and then there's the marketplace adjustment fee that some dealers also charge, which could make non-RAV4 options even cheaper. We'll also save the conversation about reliability and depreciation comparisons for another time. The focus here is on base pricing for new, with-warranty, 2026 compact SUV alternatives to the RAV4 you can buy for cheaper — and there are plenty.