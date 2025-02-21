I'm Going From Work From Home To A 100 Mile Commute! What Car Should I Buy?
Like many folks, Mark was working from home and now has to head back to the office, but his drive will be about 100 miles each way. This isn't the ideal scenario for his 2008 Mini Cooper and is looking for something with more tech and comfort. With a $30,000 budget, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenarioL
My commute just ballooned from stay at home to 100 miles each way.
I am currently working remote, but just accepted a new job that will have me driving 100miles each way twice a week. My '08 Mini Cooper S is my attainable dream car, but I don't think my ears or my back could survive the gauntlet.
I need something comfortable and economical, but not boring. I love quirky and unique cars (I once owned a Pontiac Aztek) and want something fun to drive, but common sense may win out here. I'll be driving in Metro Detroit, so that means potholes and traffic. I would love all the latest tech like adaptive cruise and apple car play, but they are not necessary.
I can spend up to $30,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $30,000
Location: Battle Creek, MI
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Modern Tech, Comfort, Economical
Doesn't want: An SUV
Expert 1: Tom McParland - A win for common sense
As fun as your Mini Cooper is, I can understand why you wouldn't want to deal with a 100-mile commute with it. I had an '04 Cooper S and after college while I worked some odd jobs, one of which involved a lot of driving. While the Mini was a hoot on curvy back roads it can be a drag for long stretches.
You need something that has a balance of enjoyment, but also offers some level of comfort and tech to make the long drive bearable. Right now the best daily driver for the money is the Honda Civic Hybrid. It's not the most interesting car, but that's kind of the point. It will offer plenty of punch for highway passing and sporty enough handling making it feel a tick above your average econo box. You get an impressive 200 horsepower and 232 pounds-feet of torque which rivals the "sportier" Si and the ability to get up to 47 MPG on the highway. All the safety equipment and infotainment you desire is standard. A Sport trim is going to max your budget with an MSRP of just over $30,000, but you may be able to score one a tad below that with some smart shopping.
Expert 2: Brad Brownell - A Bolt of commuter greatness
I will admit that without knowing your exact circumstances regarding parking and charging availability, an electric car is either the best answer to your question, or an untenably difficult one. If you have a reliable electrical outlet anywhere near your parking spot, either at work or at home, then I can't recommend one enough. Even the cheapest and most workaday EV is going to make your 100 mile commute significantly nicer and easier.
The quiet and relaxation that comes from the effortlessly NVH-lacking experience of EV commuting is unbeatable. Here, then, is a cheap and cheerful option that won't destroy your back on Detroit's pothole pockmarked highways. The hometown hero Chevrolet Bolt EUV provides enough range to easily tackle your day and then some, even in the cold depths of winter, and at nearly ten grand less than your proposed budget gives you plenty of leeway to keep your dream car Mini, and perhaps even affect some more fun modifications.
This particular example, a 2023 model with just 17,000 miles on the odometer, is a very affordable $20,900. The Bolt is a pretty great option for most commuters, and the EUV version gives you a little more ride height and suspension travel for the worst of the road conditions you'll face. I might also recommend finding a cool set of rally-inspired wheels in a smaller size and fitting a tire with a taller sidewall to help cushion those pothole impacts. And be sure to get a second set of wheels to fit some winter tires, and you'll be surefooted through the darkest of Michigan winters.
Expert 3: Owen Bellwood - New tech, eh?
Congratulations on the new job, but commiserations on the much, much longer commute that you now must endure! At least it's only twice a week. A Mini would be a lovely little treat to celebrate the new job, but you're right that it maybe isn't the best for such a long drive. With so far to travel, you also don't want to be stuck with a sky high gas bill just for getting to work, right? For that reason, I reckon it's time for you to make the jump to electric power, and what better pick to quench your thirst for quirky cars than a lovely Hyundai Ioniq 6.
These electric sedans are perfect for your long commute, as they've got oodles of range to easily eat up that long distance, and come packed with great tech to make the ride as easy as can be. What's more, the styling is much more distinctive than most commuter cars you see around today, and in this pearlescent blue that this bargain 2023 model is finished in, you'll be a very happy driver, I'm sure.
Expert 4: Collin Woodard - At least I didn't recommend a Hellcat
Alright, so most people are going to hear "100 miles each way" and think hybrid or electric. I mean, it makes sense. If driving to work and back is 200 miles round trip, you'll spend a lot less on gas if you get something that doesn't burn gas like it's going out of style. Except you won't be driving 1,000 miles a week for work. You'll only be driving 400. That's a lot, but I don't know if you really want to go all-in on a long-distance commuter car when you'll only be commuting two days a week.
Lucky for you, I used to live in Detroit within walking distance of the The Bronx Bar. I may be a Southern guy, but I've got you. You can trust me. And if there's one thing I know Michigan loves, it's Dodge Challengers. All day and all night, all I would hear was Chargers and Challengers. So why resist? Join the club. They clearly know something. Plus, the Challenger is super comfortable, so it will be great for long drives, while also keeping you entertained every time you have a doctor's appointment or need groceries.
I know you're also worried about the wind and road noise in your Mini, so that's why you buy this one — a 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Its 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 will drown out any wind or road noise that so much as dares to enter the cabin. And if you ever get stuck in traffic, the automatic transmission will make dealing with it a breeze. Sure, you'll spend more on gas than if you got the Bolt or Civic, and there's the tiny, itsy-bitsy risk of it getting stolen, but until that happens, you'll be living the dream.