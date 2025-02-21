I'm Going From Work From Home To A 100 Mile Commute! What Car Should I Buy?

Like many folks, Mark was working from home and now has to head back to the office, but his drive will be about 100 miles each way. This isn't the ideal scenario for his 2008 Mini Cooper and is looking for something with more tech and comfort. With a $30,000 budget, what car should he buy?

Here is the scenarioL

My commute just ballooned from stay at home to 100 miles each way.

I am currently working remote, but just accepted a new job that will have me driving 100miles each way twice a week. My '08 Mini Cooper S is my attainable dream car, but I don't think my ears or my back could survive the gauntlet.

I need something comfortable and economical, but not boring. I love quirky and unique cars (I once owned a Pontiac Aztek) and want something fun to drive, but common sense may win out here. I'll be driving in Metro Detroit, so that means potholes and traffic. I would love all the latest tech like adaptive cruise and apple car play, but they are not necessary.

I can spend up to $30,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Modern Tech, Comfort, Economical

Doesn't want: An SUV