Pony Cars Don't Always Have To Be American-Made

When Ford launched the Mustang on April 17th, 1964, it pioneered an entirely new category of vehicle in the so-called pony car. Being first to market has its advantages, and Ford absolutely cleaned house in those first couple of years, selling over a million Mustangs in less than 24 months. While the Mustang has been on sale continuously for 62 years, pretenders have come and gone in the same time period, like the Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro, and AMC Javelin. And many enthusiasts will contend that the pony car is a distinctly American invention, but I am here to disagree. Not only does America not hold a monopoly on the pony car, but such vehicles have been independently evolved by the Italians, the Japanese, the Australians, the English, and the Germans.

To start, we'll have to define what makes a pony car. The basics are fairly obvious: a stylish two-door with a long hood/short deck look, a V8 engine, and it has to be cool. It doesn't have to be the biggest or most powerful engine, but it has to be a V8. This differs from a muscle car in that a muscle car is typically a small car receiving the big engine from its larger siblings explicitly for speed, styling be damned. Many pony cars are muscle cars, though not all muscle cars are pony cars.

With the Camaro and Challenger currently dead, only the Mustang remains to carry the American flame for the pony car. So what else has it had to compete against over the years? I found six examples from around the world that fit my vision of a pony car. Feel free to respond in the comments with your non-American pony car thoughts.