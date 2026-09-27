8 Great Cars You Might Have Missed In The Fast & Furious Movies

Few action franchises have gathered a portfolio of on-screen cars like "Fast & Furious." With 10 main-story films and an 11th (and possibly final) installment coming out in 2028, this series of productions has used countless cars over the last couple of decades to tell the story of the closely knit family that saves the world by driving fast cars (heavily abbreviated summary).

Of course, we love the plot-driven action, the characters themselves, and the occasional weird-looking scenes. But what stands out about this franchise is how it builds a connection between audience and movie car that lasts decades. When enthusiasts see a white A80 Supra, they immediately think of the "see you again" scene where Brian and Dom part ways at the highway interchange, and the sight of an orange first-gen Challenger will always call for an "Ejecto seato, cuz!"

After 10 whole movies, though, it's hard to form an emotional connection with every single car that rolls across the screen. There are likely far more cars you don't remember than those you do — the BMWs the crew drives when chasing the flip cars, Letty's near-death Jensen Interceptor, or that one Skyline of Brian's that no one talks about. The main cast each drive multiple different cars in most of the movies, and those that lack the iconic moments or screen time that Han's VeilSide RX-7 from "Tokyo Drift" had fade into forgotten memories. But as everyone can agree, the deep cuts are often just as good as, if not better than the hits, which is why we've combed through the franchise to offer up a taste of the best under-loved cars from the "Fast & Furious" films. Slight spoilers follow, so proceed with caution if you haven't seen the movies.