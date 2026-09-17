Gas And Diesel Truckers Can Now Work 16 Hours A Day So We Can Have 'Cheaper' Gas

The latest news on oil is bad. Not only are stores beginning to ration motor oil, but gas prices are rocketing towards that record high average price per gallon Americans paid back in 2022. To help put any sort of plug in the sinking ship that is the current gas and diesel supply, Washington is giving the truckers who transport those essential fuels the gift of longer days.

In U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's own words delivered Wednesday, the Department is temporarily adding "flexibility to its hours of service rules," which means truck drivers who explicitly transport fuels like gas and diesel can now drive up to 16 hours a day for the next 90 days. Prior to this new "flex," transport drivers were only allowed to run 14 hours within a 24 hour period, per Reuters.

Duffy's reasoning for the recent and sudden changes to the actions will help "protect against shortages, lower costs for families at the pump and reduce strain on America's agricultural producers." In other words, keep trucks on the roads so that we keep the gas supply consistent and costs lower. He added, "Our great American truckers will continue to haul products that power America and keep our economy moving." You know, the economy that seems to be benefitting everyone except for actual Americans.

Now, there's a few rules that have been established to make sure everything goes well for this new rule. Truckers are only allowed to take advantage of the 16-hour days if they take the required rest breaks. Those drivers must also be in good standing and cannot have a conditional safety rating or active out-of-services orders. Lastly, a tired driver must find a place to take a break and rest. Any incidents are to be reported by carriers to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.