Ferrari Achieved Automotive Perfection With The 1969 Dino 246 GT

I'm going to start by saying something controversial, so let's just rip the Band-Aid off. Ferrari hasn't built a truly beautiful car since the Dino, and it wasn't even brave enough to put the Ferrari name on it. The last beautiful car to actually wear a Ferrari badge was the 1964 250 LM, and that's a race car that deserves to be featured in a movie chase scene. Don't fight me on this; I'm right. There have certainly been cool and interesting Ferraris since then, but beautiful? Not even close.

When the Dino 206 GT made its debut in 1967, it was easily the prettiest car on the market. It was also considered sacrilege at the time to put a Ferrari badge on anything powered by a V6 engine, so Ferrari's Dino became a sub-brand of its own. When the Formula 2 regulations required that racing engines be production-based with a homologation minimum of 500 units, Ferrari needed to take drastic measures. Building a new lightweight aluminum V6 with Fiat to meet those requirements, shared between the mid-engine beauty Dino 206 and the front-engine Fiat Dino, was the only solution.

That original 206 was motivated by a joyful 2-liter V6 with 178 horsepower. Ferrari says the car had a dry weight of just 1,984 pounds. That means it was more than matched on power to its 160-hp contemporary Porsche 911S, while being almost 300 pounds lighter. And when Ferrari introduced a 2.4-liter engine for the 1969 model year, the Dino jumped to 195 horses while the Porsche fell further behind at just 170 German ponies. While the 246 GT Dino grew its wheelbase slightly and gained about 397 pounds swapping alloy bodywork for steel, it still bested the 911's power-to-weight ratio. That's a level of perfection Ferrari hasn't seen since.