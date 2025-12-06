These Cars Deserve To Be Featured In A Movie Chase Scene, According To Our Readers

Having recently streamed Michael Bay's "The Island" on Netflix, the third act of which has a kinda confusing chase scene featuring the Cadillac Cien concept, I got to thinking about what cars deserve to be seen on the silver screen. In fact, not only did I think about that, but I also asked our wonderful readers what cars they thought deserve to be featured in a chase scene in a movie or television show.

My example was the 2004 Chrysler ME Four-Twelve concept, a mid-engine supercar with a quad-turbo AMG V12 and a top speed of 248 mph. It would've been perfected for an early-aughts sci-fi flick, but I think even now the ME Four-Twelve would look right at home in a modern movie, especially one with a futuristic setting. While some of you also picked supercars or other models suited to forward-thinking films, there were all sorts of great answers from minivans to Malaise-era boats. I've rounded up my favorite submissions, which you are now reading.