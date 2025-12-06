These Cars Deserve To Be Featured In A Movie Chase Scene, According To Our Readers
Having recently streamed Michael Bay's "The Island" on Netflix, the third act of which has a kinda confusing chase scene featuring the Cadillac Cien concept, I got to thinking about what cars deserve to be seen on the silver screen. In fact, not only did I think about that, but I also asked our wonderful readers what cars they thought deserve to be featured in a chase scene in a movie or television show.
My example was the 2004 Chrysler ME Four-Twelve concept, a mid-engine supercar with a quad-turbo AMG V12 and a top speed of 248 mph. It would've been perfected for an early-aughts sci-fi flick, but I think even now the ME Four-Twelve would look right at home in a modern movie, especially one with a futuristic setting. While some of you also picked supercars or other models suited to forward-thinking films, there were all sorts of great answers from minivans to Malaise-era boats. I've rounded up my favorite submissions, which you are now reading.
McLaren F1 and Jaguar XJ220
Not CGI. Chase a real F1 with a real XJ220 using practical effects cowards.
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
I appreciate you giving a great pairing idea. In an alternate universe, this would've happened in one of Pierce Brosnan's Bond films.
1960s Ford Thunderbird
Early 1960's T-Bird. I want a movie that echoes, or is inspired by, the theme of 'Fun, Fun, Fun' by the Beach Boys
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
The Thelma & Louise car is iconically a 1966 Thunderbird, but that's a very different sort of vibe than you're envisioning, so I'll allow it.
Minivans
Remember the scene in Days Of Thunder where the two NASCAR drivers are racing to dinner in rental cars? A Taurus and a Lumina, IIRC. And they are THRASHED at the end.
I'd love to see a similar scene using first gen Chrysler minivans. Maybe the scenario is a couple of 80s soccer moms are racing to get to the school pickup line, and they are doing the full "rubbing is racing" through a suburban neighborhood to a nearby elementary school. They get there, and both of them are just bashed and steaming.
Make it a 3 van chase. Moms: Charlize, Jolie, Thurman. Vans: Sienna, Odyssey, Pacifica. Exotic alternatives – R63 AMG, Lucid Gravity, BMW XM. Clapped out alternatives: 1st gen Odyssey, 1st gen Voyager, 1st gen Windstar
Submitted by: Stillnotatony, Stephen.
There have been some great minivan-led chase scenes over the years, like in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," but I'd always be happy with more.
Rally cars
I always had a vision of an epic car chase between the Evo and WRX, that starts in the city bullet style, but then takes the chase into the woods on a trail, then back to tarmac. We'll say the Evo X vs the current gen WRX in a Rivals, cat/mouse type of chase, with the big bad of course being the Evo, I'll let the Subaru win in the end, but my lord it would be epic!
I'm thinking a new James Bond film where a bad guy (not necessarily the kingpin), flees from Bond (maybe with stolen goods or crucial information?) in a...ready?... A WRC rally car...and then Bond shoves another driver out of their racecar to chase! Really–as far as insane viewing excitement with cars, what's better than WRC rally cars? The sounds, the tight roads packed with boulders and trees and cliff edges, JUMPS! that aren't phony, in-car views of the drivers insanely sawing at the steering wheel, shifting, yanking on the hand brake? C'mon, Hollywood! This is what we ALL want! It is, trust me!
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan, NotLewisHamilton
I love the idea of a rally car cat and mouse chase.
Delivery vans
A big, fat delivery truck like Amazon or UPS. The upright driving position, sliding doors, cargo hold full of ???, large profile and designed-in durability of the chassis could...deliver...a pretty unique bang-em-up chase scene. The scene could end with some comic relief: the victorious Amazon truck comes to a screeching halt, then gently reverses away while making that artificial duck noise.
Submitted by: Stephen.
The Rivian van would look great on screen, I think.
Carvers
I want to see an "Italian Job" Mini chase through the streets of some tightly packed old European city. Except, using Minis, I want to see it with a bunch of Carvers.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Yessss I love Carvers.
Ferrari 250LM
A Ferrari 250LM. It would be more thrilling than the classic 1976 movie 'Rendezvous' and the audio would be stellar!
Submitted by: KOZEG
I dunno, for a car as beautiful as the 250LM I'd want to see the whole thing, unlike in "C'était un rendez-vous" where it was filmed on a camera mounted to the bumper of a Mercedes-Benz 450SEL 6.9 sedan.
Microcars
Microcars. Messerschmitt KR200, BMW Isetta, etc. Through some tight and twisty spaces like through buildings.
Peel Tridents! Indoors, up and down escalators, etc.
Submitted by: Poorsche, AimToMisbehave
An "Italian Job"–style microcar chase would be a lot of fun.
1970s land yachts
How about 70's era land yachts? Nothing better than watching a '76 Sedan DeVille attempt a corner at anything over 30mph and not lose its tail... Maybe I should watch more old TV shows like The Rockford Files.
I second! One of my favorite movies is "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" primarily because it's a bunch of old boats and trucks tooling around the whole time haha. One of the best demolition derbies I've been to, had a whole bunch of M-body Dodges. They were hilarious! AND, unstoppable. The sole survivors were the M bodies and one plastic Saturn.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy, JohnnyBee
I love watching an old movie where big land barges are getting hooned to the absolute limit.
Landspeed racers
Hm. Two jet powered land speed cars, across the salt flats. Maybe set in an Art Arfons vs Craig Breedlove biopic – the chase that never happened.
Submitted by: noodlenoggin
I need Tom Cruise to do something in a landspeed car.
Geo Metros
Geo Metro with the 3 cylinder. Slow car fast. Ha ha
Have 2 of them chase each other, in normal traffic. So the drivers have their foot to the floor, and they are winding them out, constantly shifting to keep them in the powerband. Shots from inside the car look straight out of Fast And Furious. Outside shots, all the regular Camrys and Caravans are driving normally and still pulling away easily.
Submitted by: Brody Eskelsen, Stillnotatony
Absolutely.
Renault Clio V6
Renault Clio V6. Let's see some RWD mid-engine hatchback drifting.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
This was almost my example in the QOTD.
Nissan Altima
Oh my gosh. An Altima. Make it the star of the whole show too, and the only thing low budget about the movie is the main character's credit score. The car gets involved in tons of automotive hijinks. Driving through buildings like Lethal Weapon 4, taking out cops Blues Brothers style, and leveling an entire city block with irresponsible driving, directed by Michael Bay. I'll even spoil the ending: this happens just on the way to the BUY HERE PAY HERE lot the dude picked it up from.
Submitted by: Drift of Air
I'd watch Michael Bay's "Altima" for sure.