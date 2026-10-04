5 Facts About Juan Manuel Fangio, One Of The Greatest Drivers In The History Of F1

Juan Manuel Fangio is generally considered one of Formula 1's all-time greats, and his five driver's championships are a big part of his resume. His first came in 1951 – the second year of the Grand Prix driver's championship – and he then ran off a string of four consecutive driver's titles from 1954 through 1957. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more championships today, with each owning seven.

The thing is, one glaring difference between Fangio, Hamilton, and Shumacher is their total number of Formula 1 race wins. Fangio has 24, which puts him between Niki Lauda (25) and Nelson Piquet (23) in 12th place on the leaderboard. Hamilton and Schumacher, on the other hand, have 106 and 91, respectively. Now, at first glance, Fangio's number of victories may seem impressive but perhaps not exactly "great."

What elevates him into that category is how relatively short his Formula 1 career was. Fangio won his five F1 titles in eight seasons of racing, from 1950 through 1957 — although he did participate in a few races in 1958. Looking at the pair mentioned above, Hamilton has been at it for 20 years and — when he's not drifting his Ferrari F40 around Tokyo with Kim Kardashian– remains active. Schumacher had 19 seasons of racing. The bottom line is that Fangio won an incredible 47.1% of the 51 F1 Grand Prix races he entered. Of course, that was no doubt helped by qualifying on the front row in an even more amazing 94.1% of those races. Meanwhile, Hamilton has entered a whopping 394 F1 races and counting, and Schumacher started 307 Grands Prix. And here are a few more Fangio fast facts for you to consider.