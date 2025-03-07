The Weirdest Car To Ever Race The 24 Hours Of Le Mans Was A Pair Of Torpedos With A German Motorcycle Engine

Again, this whole thing was built on the chassis of Italy's post-war people's car, the incredible Fiat 500. Using that tiny car as a backbone meant the Nardi Bisiluro is also quite tiny, and weighs practically nothing. Allegedly this car weighs around 880 pounds ready to race. The concept proved itself absolutely perfectly in practice ahead of the 24 Hour, as the car was capable of around 137 miles per hour. Sure, that's a far cry from the 180-ish mph speeds that the fastest Ferraris and Jaguars were capable of, but they were running four or five times as much engine! The Nardi's speeds put it well ahead of the rest of its 750cc class competition, and on par with the speeds Porsche had in its well-developed 1.5-liter 550 RS Spyder.

The 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans will forever be remembered for the incredibly tragic crash which launched Pierre Levegh's Mercedes 300SLR into the gathered crowds, killing 84 and injuring a further 120. There's no way around that. Nardi's absurd little machine is a mere footnote in that year's race, as it crashed just past the two-hour mark of the race. According to reports from Enrico Nardi at the time, the car lost its footing in the turbulent wash as a faster Jaguar D-Type sprinted past at full speed. The air kicked up by the passing Jag literally blew the lightweight torpedo off its course and into the weeds.