Qatar Swears It's Safe Enough To Host F1 And MotoGP Despite Ongoing War
After a month-long lull, the U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian rocket launches in the Strait of Hormuz last weekend. Iran retaliated with strikes in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and off the Emirati coast. Hostilities are far from over, unless you are organizing international motorsports events in the region. Qatar adamantly stated on Tuesday that the Gulf country is safe and ready to host Formula 1 and MotoGP in November. Both racing world championships are expected to cancel their Qatari rounds later this month.
Qatar isn't a neutral party in the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. The country is home to Al Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command and the largest American military base in the Middle East. Iranian forces targeted the base several times during the conflict's first week, including a successful missile strike. Al Udeid is roughly 25 miles away from Lusail International Circuit, the home venue of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.
Iran's attacks against Qatar have essentially stopped over the past few months, but a globally televised gathering of tens of thousands of people would be a massive target. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, the QMMF President, feels differently about running international races. According to Reuters, he said in a press release:
"Qatar has been safe for months now. Our airport is 100% operational, including transit flights between Asia and Europe. If you visit Qatar, you will see we are back to normal life, so we're really looking forward to hosting races again soon."
Logistics can't wait until the last possible minute
November might seem like a decent amount of time away, but the logistics machines of Formula 1 and MotoGP are slow, lumbering behemoths. For example, when F1 canceled its Bahraini and Saudi Arabian rounds in March, it was with just a month before both races were scheduled to take place. The championship waited until the last possible moment to officially change the schedule, hoping that President Donald Trump's promises of a quick war were actually true. Qatar has the added complication of hosting its F1 race just a week after the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Air freight from Nevada will need to be planned well in advance. Al Mannai believes that he has more time than realistically possible, stating:
"We are up and running and preparing for MotoGP and it's the same with our discussions with Formula One. Of course, there are things that we cannot predict. It's difficult. We don't know what's going to happen. The situation has been fluid, even though it's been really quiet so far. It depends on what happens in the next couple of months or so."
F1's organizers have already stated that if the season's final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are canceled, the championship won't end in Las Vegas and will run replacement rounds in Europe. It would be a similar decision made by the FIA World Endurance Championship, which opted to shift its final pair of races to Barcelona and Monza. Bahrain dodged the dilemma entirely by paying out of its own pocket to move its F1 race to Malaysia, a temporary inconvenience to keep its long-term spot on the calendar safe.