Qatar Swears It's Safe Enough To Host F1 And MotoGP Despite Ongoing War

After a month-long lull, the U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian rocket launches in the Strait of Hormuz last weekend. Iran retaliated with strikes in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and off the Emirati coast. Hostilities are far from over, unless you are organizing international motorsports events in the region. Qatar adamantly stated on Tuesday that the Gulf country is safe and ready to host Formula 1 and MotoGP in November. Both racing world championships are expected to cancel their Qatari rounds later this month.

Qatar isn't a neutral party in the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. The country is home to Al Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command and the largest American military base in the Middle East. Iranian forces targeted the base several times during the conflict's first week, including a successful missile strike. Al Udeid is roughly 25 miles away from Lusail International Circuit, the home venue of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.

Iran's attacks against Qatar have essentially stopped over the past few months, but a globally televised gathering of tens of thousands of people would be a massive target. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, the QMMF President, feels differently about running international races. According to Reuters, he said in a press release: