How Jackie Stewart Taping A Wrench On The Steering Wheel Made F1 Safer
Jackie Stewart is remembered fondly as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning three F1 world titles. However, his contributions to motor racing extend far beyond his scintillating drives that led to championships in 1969, 1971, and 1973. He was one of the leading advocates for driver safety at a time when racing was considered a "dice with death," one where only the best came out alive.
Modern-day F1 cars are marvels of engineering — fast, packed with technology, and remarkably safe for machines that regularly reach up to 200 miles per hour. However, F1 cars weren't always this way. During the 1960s and '70s, they were often deathtraps, with 29 drivers losing their lives in the '60s and 18 more in the following decade. The numbers declined in the years and decades to follow, and Stewart played a strong role in it; his own scary experience resulted in a push for reforms and created a pivotal era in F1 safety.
The life-threatening incident occurred at the 1966 Belgian Grand Prix — a year after his F1 debut — where his BRM car, at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, careened off the track during a rainstorm. His car crashed into a hut and a pole, turned turtle, and Stewart became trapped in the cockpit against his steering wheel. With no marshals nearby and the cockpit filling with fuel, Stewart's teammate Graham Hill and fellow racer Bob Bondurant tried their best to pull him out of the wreckage, but didn't have the tools to free him. They finally found a wrench from a fan, unbolted the steering wheel, and helped get Stewart out before taking him to the hospital. The incident prompted Stewart to carry a wrench, taping it to his steering wheel — a small but significant step toward improving safety.
Stewart's contributions to F1 safety after the crash
The crash, which left Jackie Stewart with a broken collarbone, was the final straw for the Scotsman, who was fed up with the lax safety standards in F1 and disenchanted with the sport following the deaths of several fellow drivers. Following his return to the grid, Stewart — aside from strapping tools to his car — ensured that a doctor was present at every race, which wasn't the norm at the time. His team's owner at BRM, Louis Stanley, also introduced a state-of-the-art medical truck called the Grand Prix Medical Service (GPMS), which was equipped for on-site emergency response. However, the GPMS faced resistance from promoters and circuit officials, who deemed it unnecessary, even as drivers welcomed its introduction.
Stewart also advocated for the use of seatbelts, which only became mandatory in F1 in 1972. The Scottish legend also campaigned for better infrastructure at circuits, particularly longer run-off areas and safety barriers. Several circuit owners were hesitant to make the changes due to the costs involved, which even prompted F1 drivers, under Stewart's leadership, to boycott races. These included the 1969 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, which didn't have the requested crash barriers; the notorious 1970 Nürburgring, which Stewart had dubbed the "Green Hell" due to the numerous deaths it had seen, and was eventually replaced by Hockenheimring that year; and the 1972 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
Drivers should have a say on safety, and the circuits eventually implemented the changes that Stewart and his colleagues had requested. With the introduction of numerous safety devices — including the HANS device, detachable steering wheels, improved helmets, and fireproof suits, to name a few — as well as major structural changes to F1 cars, driver deaths declined in the 1980s and 1990s.
Criticism Stewart faced for advocating greater safety in F1
Despite his good intentions, Jackie Stewart's desire to have safer cars and tracks — ones that wouldn't continue to kill his friends — was looked down upon by many in motor racing circles. During his time in F1, there was a 50 percent risk of death as a racing driver. Stewart's crusade to make F1 safer resulted in him getting death threats, with many in the media, he said, accusing him of taking away the "romance" of F1 and even calling him gutless.
The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), established in 1961 as a union for F1 drivers, had fought for better safety standards. However, it faced criticism from some journalists, who argued that drivers boycotting races was a result of the GPDA having "too much power." Stewart hit back at criticisms leveled against him, arguing that he was only looking to elevate the sport. Even after retiring from F1 in 1973 — the season he won his third and final world title – Stewart continued to champion driver safety as the head of the GPDA, and he is pleased with how safe F1 cars have become since he last competed in the sport.