How Jackie Stewart Taping A Wrench On The Steering Wheel Made F1 Safer

Jackie Stewart is remembered fondly as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning three F1 world titles. However, his contributions to motor racing extend far beyond his scintillating drives that led to championships in 1969, 1971, and 1973. He was one of the leading advocates for driver safety at a time when racing was considered a "dice with death," one where only the best came out alive.

Modern-day F1 cars are marvels of engineering — fast, packed with technology, and remarkably safe for machines that regularly reach up to 200 miles per hour. However, F1 cars weren't always this way. During the 1960s and '70s, they were often deathtraps, with 29 drivers losing their lives in the '60s and 18 more in the following decade. The numbers declined in the years and decades to follow, and Stewart played a strong role in it; his own scary experience resulted in a push for reforms and created a pivotal era in F1 safety.

The life-threatening incident occurred at the 1966 Belgian Grand Prix — a year after his F1 debut — where his BRM car, at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, careened off the track during a rainstorm. His car crashed into a hut and a pole, turned turtle, and Stewart became trapped in the cockpit against his steering wheel. With no marshals nearby and the cockpit filling with fuel, Stewart's teammate Graham Hill and fellow racer Bob Bondurant tried their best to pull him out of the wreckage, but didn't have the tools to free him. They finally found a wrench from a fan, unbolted the steering wheel, and helped get Stewart out before taking him to the hospital. The incident prompted Stewart to carry a wrench, taping it to his steering wheel — a small but significant step toward improving safety.