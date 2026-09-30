7 Facts About The Iso Grifo, The Other Other American-V8-Powered Italian Exotic

The Iso Grifo wasn't the first Italian exotic to make use of American firepower. In fact, that's an idea that has been carried out many times over, perhaps most notably in models like the Facel Vega HK500, Jensen Interceptor, and De Tomaso's Mangusta and Pantera.

However, it wouldn't be difficult to argue that the Iso Grifo did it best. The low-slung GT car combined drop-dead gorgeous lines with enough American grunt to see even the fastest sports cars of the era struggle to keep up. Only around 400 were ever made, across a near 10-year production run, and the automaker shut down once said run was over. However, over 50 years on, the Grifo is just as worthy of celebration today as it was when the cover first lifted off the Giugiaro curves back at the 1963 Turin Motor Show.

In an effort to get you up to speed with this Italian exotic from decades long gone, we've covered seven facts about the model below. We'll cover everything from the $300,000-plus valuations these cars command today to how the Grifo's 435-horsepower V8 compared to the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari engines of the era.