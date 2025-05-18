The Hood Designs On These Cars Made Them Instant Icons

Hood designs on cars today can make it easy for them to stand out. They're so iconic that it doesn't take a double-take for most drivers to recognize them. Back in the day, placing shaker hoods was all the rage to give high-performance muscle cars a little more oomph!

These days, gasoline-powered vehicles and internal combustion engines may be declining in popularity for their battery-electric vehicle counterparts. It's possible that the same may be said for other automotive brands and the hood designs that make them stand out amongst the rest. Every now and then, an automaker needs to shake things up (no pun intended) and will change the look of its best-selling vehicles.

This usually affects the front fascia of the car, including the hood, grille, and headlights. The result is some killer iconic hood designs that help a new car model shine. Below are some of the most iconic hoods, such as the Dodge Shaker hood, the Air Ram hood, and the Plymouth Air Grabber, among a few others.