Ford Hopes Retro Two-Tone Paint For 2027 F-150 Will Lure More Buyers Into 7-Year Loans

Ford released the mildly refreshed version of its best-selling F-150 a few weeks ago, with expanded V8 availability, tweaked styling, and the addition of a cool new Carhartt Edition, but apparently it wasn't finished. The Blue Oval announced today that it's bringing back a paint scheme that has been absent from its iconic pickup's order list for several decades, the Two-Tone Package. The return of this package is especially nostalgic for me, since I grew up in the middle seat of my grandfather's Bricknose 1991 F-150 single-cab, long bed that was painted two-tone Bright Regatta Blue and Oxford White, an experience that is likely shared among hundreds of other Americans.

It's no secret that the average American isn't exactly flush with cash right now, since as of the second-quarter of the year, nearly 24% of new car buyers are opting for loans of 84 months or more, and nearly a third of Americans are underwater on their car loans. Sadly the Two-Tone Package is only available through Ford Custom Garage, and it's only offered on XLT and Lariat models in SuperCrew cab configuration which means the nostalgia won't come cheap, but at least it's not limited to the most expensive trims.