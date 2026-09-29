Ford Hopes Retro Two-Tone Paint For 2027 F-150 Will Lure More Buyers Into 7-Year Loans
Ford released the mildly refreshed version of its best-selling F-150 a few weeks ago, with expanded V8 availability, tweaked styling, and the addition of a cool new Carhartt Edition, but apparently it wasn't finished. The Blue Oval announced today that it's bringing back a paint scheme that has been absent from its iconic pickup's order list for several decades, the Two-Tone Package. The return of this package is especially nostalgic for me, since I grew up in the middle seat of my grandfather's Bricknose 1991 F-150 single-cab, long bed that was painted two-tone Bright Regatta Blue and Oxford White, an experience that is likely shared among hundreds of other Americans.
It's no secret that the average American isn't exactly flush with cash right now, since as of the second-quarter of the year, nearly 24% of new car buyers are opting for loans of 84 months or more, and nearly a third of Americans are underwater on their car loans. Sadly the Two-Tone Package is only available through Ford Custom Garage, and it's only offered on XLT and Lariat models in SuperCrew cab configuration which means the nostalgia won't come cheap, but at least it's not limited to the most expensive trims.
There are three accent colors available as of now
As of now, the Ford Custom Garage Two Tone Package will be offered in either Oxford White, Carbonized Gray, or Agate Black, and it's a genuine paint stripe that Ford says has "laser-cut precision, exact factory paint matching, and a finish built to hold up mile after mile." That means there may be more accent colors offered in the future, but that's all that's confirmed for now. The package is only offered on XLT and Lariat SuperCrew (which is Ford-speak for four full doors), with the 5.5-foot bed and 145-inch wheelbase, so that means I can't recreate the exact spec of my grandpa's truck, not that I have the cash for a brand new truck, anyway.
Pricing for the appearance package isn't available just yet, but considering it's done through Ford's Custom Garage, it will be an upcharge over a monochrome 2027 F-150 XLT or Lariat.
To give you a rough estimate of pricing, the 2026 F-150 XLT SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot bed starts at $49,850 before options, and stepping up to a 2026 F-150 Lariat in that configuration costs at least $62,355. Per Automotive News, the 2027 F-150 XL Regular Cab 4x2 starts about $500 more expensive than the 2026 model, so expect a slight increase in those base prices, and a further increase for the Two-Tone Package.