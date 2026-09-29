Lamborghini Revuelto Facelift Might Be Losing Two Of Its Most Distinctive Features

The redesigned front bumper has a larger, more rectangular center intake, and the openings flanking it have also been reshaped and have new horizontal strakes. The parking and radar sensors seem to be better integrated, too. One of the current Revuelto's most prominent design features are the Y-shaped running lights that sit below the headlights and follow the contours of the nose, and it seems like they may be getting ditched (or at least reworked) for the facelift, as on this prototype there's stickers where those lights would be.

Another one of the Revuelto's distinctive features being removed for the facelift are the flying buttresses that come off the rear haunches. As much as I like that element on the current car, it'll probably look better without them. The active rear spoiler now has a flat top instead of following the contours of the hexagonal exhaust tips, which themselves are unchanged. The rear bumper is totally new, though, with bigger air vents, vertical strakes and a diffuser that could have active flaps.

Lamborghini gave the Revuelto SV a 7.3-kWh battery pack, almost double the capacity of the standard car, so I wouldn't be surprised if this facelift gets it as well. There will probably be a slight bump in power — I'd guess 1,025 horses, splitting the difference between the existing car's 1,001 hp and the SV's 1,050 hp — and a bit more EV range. Expect some other chassis tweaks, new tech features and other minor updates when this model is launched at some point in 2027.