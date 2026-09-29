Lamborghini Revuelto Facelift Might Be Losing Two Of Its Most Distinctive Features
The Lamborghini Revuelto has been around for over three years now, and the Italian automaker isn't resting on its laurels. We've seen a bunch of special editions for the V12 hybrid, and earlier this summer the higher-performance Revuelto SV was unveiled at Monterey Car Week. Thanks to a new set of spy shots, we now know Lamborghini is working on a facelift for the Revuelto — or potentially a Revuelto S model — that will bring styling changes and some mechanical upgrades to Lambo's current production flagship.
Though the car is covered in a camouflage wrap, there's one thing that's clear: This Revuelto is still a coupe. Lamborghini is typically quick to reveal droptop variants of its cars, but the company has apparently been having major problems engineering a roadster version of the Revuelto, with many reports saying the project has been canceled completely. The problems are said to be down to structural rigidity and packaging and cooling for the hybrid system, but Lamborghini has shown a roadster version of the Revuelto-based Fenomeno, so maybe there's still hope. (Temerario Spyder prototypes have recently been spied, too.)
This could be a Revuelto S
The redesigned front bumper has a larger, more rectangular center intake, and the openings flanking it have also been reshaped and have new horizontal strakes. The parking and radar sensors seem to be better integrated, too. One of the current Revuelto's most prominent design features are the Y-shaped running lights that sit below the headlights and follow the contours of the nose, and it seems like they may be getting ditched (or at least reworked) for the facelift, as on this prototype there's stickers where those lights would be.
Another one of the Revuelto's distinctive features being removed for the facelift are the flying buttresses that come off the rear haunches. As much as I like that element on the current car, it'll probably look better without them. The active rear spoiler now has a flat top instead of following the contours of the hexagonal exhaust tips, which themselves are unchanged. The rear bumper is totally new, though, with bigger air vents, vertical strakes and a diffuser that could have active flaps.
Lamborghini gave the Revuelto SV a 7.3-kWh battery pack, almost double the capacity of the standard car, so I wouldn't be surprised if this facelift gets it as well. There will probably be a slight bump in power — I'd guess 1,025 horses, splitting the difference between the existing car's 1,001 hp and the SV's 1,050 hp — and a bit more EV range. Expect some other chassis tweaks, new tech features and other minor updates when this model is launched at some point in 2027.