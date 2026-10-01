Here's Why James Garner Wouldn't Use '79 Firebirds On 'The Rockford Files'
Plenty of TV shows and movies have featured cars in central roles, some great and some terrible. But even in the most egregiously corny examples, it's still fun to watch a car morph into a full-blown character of its own. Perhaps one of the best examples of this happening comes from a show called "The Rockford Files."
Jalopnik readers who love watching TV shows for the cars may well remember this '70s classic starring the inimitable James Garner. The show ran from 1974 to 1980, and one of the recurring elements was that the eponymous detective Jim Rockford would start every season with a brand-new Pontiac Firebird Esprit (sort of; more on that later). That is, until the 1979 Firebird was released — from then on, the show stuck with the old '78 model through its final season in 1980.
You might reasonably surmise that the car stayed the same because of budget concerns. After all, a new ride every year would've been expensive for both Jim Rockford and the studio bankrolling his show. But the truth is so much more fun. As it turns out, Garner didn't like the redesign the Firebird received in '79 — apparently, he hated the headlights in particular — and elected to keep the older '78 model instead.
It's really a shame Garner was so set in his ways. Not only is the '79 Firebird facelift iconic, but the car itself is straight up better. Yes, this author grew up driving a '79 Trans Am and is therefore biased, but it's also just true.
The Rockbird lives on, thanks to two dedicated superfans
"The Rockford Files" Firebird, or the Rockbird to those in the know, was one charismatic piece of machinery in the hands of James Garner. The actor was known for doing his own stunts in the car, particularly his signature J-turn. Watching the gold bird deliver Rockford out of harm's way time and again inspired a whole generation of viewers and cemented the Rockbird as a TV all-star car. All that is to say, each season's Rockbird took its fair share of wear and tear during its run as Jim Rockford's signature ride, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume they'd all long since been junked.
Miraculously, that's not the case. In the early 2000s, an actual factual Firebird used on set during the 1977 season found its way into Pat McKinney's hands. A longtime "Rockford Files" fan and car restoration hobbyist, McKinney spent the following years getting the vehicle back into shape. In an interview on the Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel, McKinney says the Firebird was dilapidated and badly in need of work. Apparently, a previous owner used this '70s car as a daily driver, which left it worse for wear.
While restoring this Pontiac Firebird Formula 400, McKinney discovered a few microphone jacks in the body of the car. Producers used them to capture interior audio and dialogue for the show, as well as exterior audio, including that sweet V8 sound.
Another "Rockford Files" superfan, Cam Jurd, owned a different set car until May 2026, when he sold it at auction for AU$189,000 (around $132,000). For years, Jurd ran social media accounts for his '78 Rockbird, and his Instagram shows off the car beautifully.
The Esprit that wasn't an Esprit
Savvy readers will note that the Firebird McKinney bought — used to capture audio for "The Rockford Files" — was a Formula 400, not an Esprit. But James Garner as Jim Rockford drove an Esprit, not a Formula, right? Well, sorta, but not really.
Old detective Rockford wasn't exactly a wealthy guy. He was more blue-collar, working-class, and James Garner reasoned that Jim Rockford probably couldn't afford a Firebird any ritzier than the modest Esprit. The producers had a bit of a quandary on their hands, though, because they also wanted a car that could blaze through chase scenes and stunts confidently and charismatically, something the Esprit simply didn't have the power for.
The crew's solution was to take a more powerful Formula 400 and make it look like the more affordable, less powerful Esprit. A crafty solution, indeed, and one that gives this iconic car all the more charm and personality. "The Rockford Files" is getting rebooted soon, so we'll be waiting with bated breath to see if star David Boreanaz follows James Garner's precedent of acquiring a brand-new whip with each season. It's probably too much to ask that he buy a gold-finished 1978 Trans Am and live the sporty dream the original Jim Rockford never could, but we can hope.