Here's Why James Garner Wouldn't Use '79 Firebirds On 'The Rockford Files'

Plenty of TV shows and movies have featured cars in central roles, some great and some terrible. But even in the most egregiously corny examples, it's still fun to watch a car morph into a full-blown character of its own. Perhaps one of the best examples of this happening comes from a show called "The Rockford Files."

Jalopnik readers who love watching TV shows for the cars may well remember this '70s classic starring the inimitable James Garner. The show ran from 1974 to 1980, and one of the recurring elements was that the eponymous detective Jim Rockford would start every season with a brand-new Pontiac Firebird Esprit (sort of; more on that later). That is, until the 1979 Firebird was released — from then on, the show stuck with the old '78 model through its final season in 1980.

You might reasonably surmise that the car stayed the same because of budget concerns. After all, a new ride every year would've been expensive for both Jim Rockford and the studio bankrolling his show. But the truth is so much more fun. As it turns out, Garner didn't like the redesign the Firebird received in '79 — apparently, he hated the headlights in particular — and elected to keep the older '78 model instead.

It's really a shame Garner was so set in his ways. Not only is the '79 Firebird facelift iconic, but the car itself is straight up better. Yes, this author grew up driving a '79 Trans Am and is therefore biased, but it's also just true.