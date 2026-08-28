These Are The TV Shows You Love Watching For The Background Cars

If there's anything to be learned from my most recent Question of the Day, it's that anything you watch — whether film, television, or even YouTube — can be carspotting worthy. From sitcoms to drams to animated children's shows, there's always a car (or several) to appreciate on screen. The cars don't even have to be real or something you can buy off of the lot on Monday. It actually seems like the more unrealistic and nondescript the car is, the more likely we are to be enamored by them.

Earlier this week I asked you dear readers to tell us about the television shows you love watching for the background cars. When I posited the question I truly thought the answers would skew more towards older shows that purposely had cars built into the storyline, and a few of the answers were exactly that. However, I throughly enjoyed the surprises and range in answers from deep cuts in science fiction television to historical dramas and mysteries. Admittedly, when we write and talk about cars all day, there's a tendency to believe everyone is deep into watching true car-related things. But we have range. And the wonderful thing about these questions and answers during the week is a reminder that we all have lives outside of cars — sorta.

Here's a small, top ten guide to television shows with some good background cars to keep in mind when you don't know what to watch next. There's even a show that'll be fun to watch with the kiddos included in this round.