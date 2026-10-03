One Brand Rules Consumer Reports' Cheap, Reliable Luxury Car List (It's Not Even Close)

With the average new vehicle selling for over $50,000, buying something fresh from the factory may not be realistic for every car buyer. At the same time, second-hand automobiles aren't necessarily a bargain either, with the typical listing priced at over $27,200. Add a desire for something with a luxury pedigree, and the affordable options get slimmer, especially when dependability concerns come into play. However, Consumer Reports (CR) has identified one brand that should top anyone's list for a cheap, reliable luxury ride: Lexus. This shouldn't surprise anyone, given that the company consistently ranks among CR's most reliable automakers. In its latest reliability assessment, CR ranked Lexus third, behind Subaru and first-place Toyota.

And while cheap is relative to each buyer's budget (CR puts the threshold at $15,000), the Lexus models that Consumer Reports has identified as the most reliable used luxury cars often cost less than $20,000 in today's market. These models include the 2015 Lexus GS and Lexus ES. The hybrid version of the 2014 ES also gets called out for solid reliability scores. All three also earned a CR Recommended badge.

We'll dive into the basic specs for these models and look at real-world pricing through Autotrader dealer listings. We'll also use the 2015 model year as a guide for other Lexus models that hold up and see how other luxury brands compare. All MSRPs mentioned include factory destination charges.