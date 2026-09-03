7 Lexus Models That Hold Their Value Best After Five Years
Lexus models are famously excellent at retaining value. CarEdge tells us that the average Lexus model drops only 38% of its original value after five years on the road, which is quite impressive when compared to the industry average of 52%. This statistic is even more notable when you consider how luxury vehicles tend to depreciate at a steeper rate than cars made by mass-market brands, so Lexus really does seem to be bucking the trend.
To find the Lexus models that best confirm this reputation, we used five-year depreciation figures from CarEdge and highlighted models that best retain their value within their class. To keep things interesting, a mix of models has been included, with entries ranging from fuel-sipping city-slick hybridized crossovers through to tire-shredding V8-powered sports coupes, and everything in between.
In addition to taking depreciation percentages from CarEdge, which are based on models in good condition and an average annual mileage of 13,500, we have also taken a look at live listings on the used car market alongside recently sold auction results. This helps us to see if CarEdge's predictions match up with real sales data, and in instances where the real results show these predictions to be inaccurate, we'll explore what concessions need to be made to purchase the model for the suggested amount.
LC 500
All good things must come to an end, and that includes the Lexus LC and its naturally aspirated V8, with production finally wrapping up for the sleek coupe. Perhaps now is the best time to look at securing a used example. Looking at both when-new and current pricing for 2021 model year examples will best highlight how the LC 500 has performed. For a coupe model, buyers will have had to part with $94,075 five years ago, whereas a wind-in-your-hair version commanded more, at $102,125.
CarEdge tells us that the LC 500 will only depreciate by 29% over its first five years, which is really quite impressive. As such, that means an average LC 500 Coupe should now be worth $66,793, whereas a Convertible might fetch $72,509, assuming 67,500 miles for both, and a good, original condition. In reality, most LC owners don't seem to have covered such mileage, although we found one Coupe model for sale right now on Cars.com with 64,049 miles, but it's selling for $87,213 — so some way north of the CarEdge estimate.
Recent auction results do show some low-mileage models changing hands far closer to CarEdge's estimate, suggesting that other factors such as condition and buying platform dictate value more than mileage. It's also worth noting that auctioned cars typically sell without warranty, so dealers naturally might get away with charging considerably more.
RC 350
The Lexus RC is an interesting model to place under the spotlight, as we can evaluate both regular and F-tuned models to see how a dedicated performance trim changes its residual values. Beginning with the RC 350, back in 2021, the model sported a $46,175 MSRP in standard configuration, while the sportier F-Sport grade was a touch more expensive at $50,645. CarEdge provides us with the exact same depreciation percentage here as it did for the LC, so it's expected that RC models will drop by 29% over the first five years of ownership. That gives us an expected average price today of $32,784 for an RC 350, and $35,958 for the F-Sport model.
This time around, it appears CarEdge has the market pinned more accurately, as 2021 model year examples that have covered close to the 67,500 miles in CarEdge's estimate are available in clean order for under $35,000. It's slim pickings at this end of the market for 2021 examples, as most tend to have lower mileage. Dropping the mileage by 10,000 or 20,000 shows some less-traveled examples are still out there close to CarEdge's prediction.
RC F
The RC 350 is already a compelling proposition, thanks to its luxury interior and 311-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, and with the F-Sport's cosmetic and dynamic enhancements, it's already enough for most. However, for those who require genuine BMW M and Mercedes-AMG-rivaling performance from their premium coupe, the RC F is the only answer. It takes the already excellent RC recipe, swaps the inline-six out for a 472-horse 5.0-liter V8, yet keeps all the luxury to ensure it's a genuine all-rounder, and not just a compromised track car that's too uncomfortable for daily use. Sounds desirable, and the RC F's residual values prove we're not the only ones who think so.
According to CarEdge, the hottest of RC models will lose just 27% of its original $67,000 MSRP throughout its first five years on the road, almost slashing the industry average in half. Used examples aren't exactly common, but current listings and recent auction results seem to prove CarEdge correct once again. Interestingly, while many professional reviews seem to peg its key rival, the BMW M4, as the better performance tool, the RC F wins considerably in terms of holding onto its value. CarEdge data predicts that the M4 drops on average 12 percentage points more, indicating that exclusivity and a naturally aspirated V8 carry more weight to buyers than on-track precision and tenths of a second.
NX
While Lexus does indeed know how to piece together a great coupe, the automaker is famed for far more than just that these days. In fact, it's potentially the humbler models that are a greater cause for celebration these days, with clever crossovers like the RAV4-based NX bringing in far greater sales than the more elaborate and performance-minded coupes. In 2021, the Lexus NX was available in many guises, including naturally aspirated 300 models and hybridized 300h models, both offered in standard "Sport" grades, in addition to Luxury and F-Sport grades. Prices for the gas-only model began at $38,635, whereas the NX Hybrid commanded a minimum of $41,185.
Today, CarEdge actually shows the NX as losing 47% of its value over those first five years, which is no inconsiderable sum, especially in comparison to the lesser figures of RC and LC models. However, it's important to remember that this is a far more mainstream model, so while the others have exclusivity playing to their strengths, the NX is not so fortunate, which may explain why values have dropped off that much more steeply. In fact, premium crossovers and SUVs like this tend to be among the most heavily depreciated models on the market. Indeed, several of the NX's direct compact luxury SUV rivals like the Maserati Grecale, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Alfa Romeo Tonale, all lose in excess of 65% or even 75% of their value over the same period, and in their company, the NX's value retention looks comparably admirable.
LX 570
From one of Lexus' smallest SUVs to its biggest and most luxurious. In our review, we described the Lexus LX as a luxurious vault. It's a serious contender to the likes of Mercedes' G-Class or even the evergreen Range Rover, and it shares much of its mechanical componentry with the Toyota Land Cruiser, so it's quite a venerable choice on the rougher roads. The 2021 model year was the last of the previous, third generation, so it should prove reliable, as is typically the case with later releases.
Being a luxurious three-row flagship, the LX was no value-driven prospect when new, and its 2021 MSRP of $93,225 for its sole LX 570 trim is proof. But while luxurious SUVs of this caliber are normally depreciation magnets, as demonstrated by the 2021 Range Rover's eye-watering five-year depreciation of 74%, the LX is something of an exception to the rule. CarEdge only provides figures for the later LX 600, which lost 33% over five years, but current listings show the '21 LX 570 performing very much the same. In fact, even examples with six-figure mileages are selling for in excess of $60,000, while those with average miles for the year are typically listed at between $70,000 and $75,000.
TX
Another SUV that joined the ranks of best-performing Lexus models is the TX. Also a three-row, the TX is more geared toward practicality as a family-friendly vehicle, while the LX operates as an off-road-capable luxury flagship. That might have you believe the TX would depreciate on the steep side, but the stats tell us otherwise. CarEdge estimates that the practical SUV will lose just 33% of its value over five years of ownership — in line with LX, LC, and RC models. However, keep in mind that these are predicted figures, as the TX itself only debuted for the 2024 model year.
A base model TX 350 would have set buyers back $56,560 in 2024, and so if we take CarEdge's estimate, that same model would be worth around $37,895 after five years on the road. The cheapest TX models that we could find for sale right now command $42,000 and up, and that's with upward of 50,000 miles on the clock already. As for those which have covered the average 13,500 miles per annum, they still mostly command between $45,000 and $50,000. Still, roughly halfway through the TX's five-year depreciation journey, it seems CarEdge's predictions aren't far off, and the model looks set to join others as a top-ranked Lexus model in terms of residual values.
UX 250h
There is seemingly no shortage of large and luxurious Lexus models to look at, so in the name of variety, we'll instead focus on the subcompact UX SUV to finish up. Around five years ago, the UX 250h was among the most efficient vehicles on sale, averaging a combined 39 mpg. That's still a commendable figure by today's standards, and so the UX remains a desirable choice for those seeking a cost-effective family car. A starting price of just $36,225 placed the UX 250h among the more affordable end of Lexus ownership back in 2021, while the F-Sport model commanded a $2,000 premium, and the flagship Luxury grade asked $40,925. With a CarEdge depreciation rate estimate of 41%, the 2021 model year has only gotten more affordable as time has progressed.
We found numerous examples for sale right now, with prices kicking off just north of $26,000 – and that's for those that have averaged out close to the aforementioned 13,500 miles per annum. That shows a circa 30% drop in price, so a significant gulf between real-world figures and the predicted CarEdge numbers. Had a base model dropped by 41%, it would instead now carry a price of just $21,273 — roughly $5,000 less than what the classifieds show. Even Kelley Blue Book's fair purchase price estimate for a base UX 200 model is higher at $23,600, and to find models for sale right now around the $21,273 figure, we need to instead look at examples with over 100,000 miles covered.