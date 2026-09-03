7 Lexus Models That Hold Their Value Best After Five Years

Lexus models are famously excellent at retaining value. CarEdge tells us that the average Lexus model drops only 38% of its original value after five years on the road, which is quite impressive when compared to the industry average of 52%. This statistic is even more notable when you consider how luxury vehicles tend to depreciate at a steeper rate than cars made by mass-market brands, so Lexus really does seem to be bucking the trend.

To find the Lexus models that best confirm this reputation, we used five-year depreciation figures from CarEdge and highlighted models that best retain their value within their class. To keep things interesting, a mix of models has been included, with entries ranging from fuel-sipping city-slick hybridized crossovers through to tire-shredding V8-powered sports coupes, and everything in between.

In addition to taking depreciation percentages from CarEdge, which are based on models in good condition and an average annual mileage of 13,500, we have also taken a look at live listings on the used car market alongside recently sold auction results. This helps us to see if CarEdge's predictions match up with real sales data, and in instances where the real results show these predictions to be inaccurate, we'll explore what concessions need to be made to purchase the model for the suggested amount.