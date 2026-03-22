Are Used Porsches Reliable? Here's What The Data Says

When you keep in mind that Porsche was founded back in 1931, analyzing all of the company's products for reliability is obviously beyond the scope of what we're doing here today. Instead, we're going to focus on the more recent model years, which get you past the intermediate shaft bearing problems and are indeed pretty reliable.

First, though, a reminder about those IMS bearings. They were used to help support driveshafts in the automaker's M96/M97 engines, found in Porsches from model years 1997 to 2008, but owners quickly began to notice they weren't up to the challenge, with many failing after only a few thousand miles of use. Nowadays, with this a known issue, folks can take preventative steps to reduce the chance for a disaster. Many, however, still shy away from Porsches of the time.

As for more current models, Consumer Reports has good things to say about them in general, reporting that "the brand tends to do well in our reliability rankings," and in the 2026 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability, Porsche was the No. 3 premium brand — with fewer problems per 100 vehicles than not only natural rivals like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but also other mass-market brands with strong reputations for dependability, including Toyota and Honda.

The thing to keep in mind, however, is that reliability and maintenance costs don't necessarily go hand in hand. Due to their expensive precision-engineered components, even a reliable Porsche can cost you some serious coin to maintain in proper driving condition. In fact, Porsche trailed only Land Rover in CR's 2025 look at which brands have the highest maintenance costs.