6 Popular Used Chevrolet Hybrids Ranked By MPG

If we only focused on new Chevy hybrids, this would be a very short article. The Bowtie brand currently sells only one hybrid vehicle in the United States: the Corvette. However, it is available in two different variants — both blending V8 muscle with electrified hybrid torque. The more fuel-efficient of the two trims is the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X that the EPA lists at 15 mpg city/24 mpg highway/18 mpg combined, while the brand's hybrid range-topper is the Corvette ZR1X, a tech powerhouse rated at 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway/14 mpg combined. Of course, since these hybrid 'Vettes feature 721 and 1,250 horsepower, respectively, their owners are unlikely to care.

Chevy hasn't been all that invested in hybrids in the past, either. In fact, with the brand only ever selling six nameplates with hybrid power in the U.S., we've got room to touch on them all today — presented from least to most fuel-efficient. We based our rankings on the highest individual EPA grade, whether it's city, highway, or combined, for the Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Malibu, and Chevrolet Bolt. In cases where vehicles have had two different hybrid systems, we picked the one with the highest fuel-economy ratings.