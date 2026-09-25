Calling All Clout Chasers, McLaren Artura Has A 0% Financing Deal And You Don't Even Need Perfect Credit To Qualify
Unless you happen to be a member of The One Percent, finances are rather tough for most folks right now. The average price of a new car is higher than ever before, nearly 25% of new car buyers are signing seven-year loans, and nearly a third of Americans are underwater on their car loans. All of those metrics are signs that things are generally unwell. Forget all the hum-drum old families who are struggling to make ends meet, though, that's boring and sad. What about all the poor burgeoning social media looksmaxxing hypebeasts who need to ditch their lame old G80 M3 for a truly rizzed-out supercar in order to get their next hundred-thousand Instagram followers?
For those folks, McLaren is offering 0% financing on its entry level mid-engined supercar, the excellent 690-horsepower Artura plug-in hybrid. According to a dealer bulletin that CarsDirect first reported, 2025 and 2026 McLaren Arturas are available with 0% APR financing for 36 months, or 2.99% APR for 72 months. For reference, a base 2026 Artura costs $260,400.
The offer is even available for folks with less-than-stellar credit
Credit scores are frustrating, fickle, and amorphous things, but even if you don't have a top-tier credit score, you can still qualify for this financing deal. You still need strong credit, but the dealer memo says shoppers with a FICO credit score as low as 700 can still take advantage of McLaren's special financing rates through Sept. 30. The 36-month loan period that comes with 0% financing isn't likely to appeal to people who really need to finance their supercar since the term is so short, but even the longer 72-month term's 2.99% APR is a pretty reasonable deal for a bonafide supercar.
If you don't want to settle for an entry level supercar and would rather have one of the Artura's bigger siblings like the McLaren 750S or the McLaren GTS, they're both offered with 3.99% financing for 60 months.
We also saw a strange deal on a different ultra-expensive car earlier this month, which of course was the $70,000 discount on a V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach S680. That car was discounted to move old units off of dealer lots in order to make room for the face-lifted 2027 Maybach S-Class, and the Artura's new financing deals are likely implemented for a similar reason. CarsDirect said the 0% financing deal started back in July and it's only guaranteed through the end of this month, so you might need to act fast if you're looking to pay zero interest on your new supercar.