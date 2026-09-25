Calling All Clout Chasers, McLaren Artura Has A 0% Financing Deal And You Don't Even Need Perfect Credit To Qualify

Credit scores are frustrating, fickle, and amorphous things, but even if you don't have a top-tier credit score, you can still qualify for this financing deal. You still need strong credit, but the dealer memo says shoppers with a FICO credit score as low as 700 can still take advantage of McLaren's special financing rates through Sept. 30. The 36-month loan period that comes with 0% financing isn't likely to appeal to people who really need to finance their supercar since the term is so short, but even the longer 72-month term's 2.99% APR is a pretty reasonable deal for a bonafide supercar.

If you don't want to settle for an entry level supercar and would rather have one of the Artura's bigger siblings like the McLaren 750S or the McLaren GTS, they're both offered with 3.99% financing for 60 months.

We also saw a strange deal on a different ultra-expensive car earlier this month, which of course was the $70,000 discount on a V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach S680. That car was discounted to move old units off of dealer lots in order to make room for the face-lifted 2027 Maybach S-Class, and the Artura's new financing deals are likely implemented for a similar reason. CarsDirect said the 0% financing deal started back in July and it's only guaranteed through the end of this month, so you might need to act fast if you're looking to pay zero interest on your new supercar.