Can A Lithium Battery Destroy Your Alternator?

We can answer our own premise for this story very easily. Yes, a lithium-ion battery can destroy your alternator. However, "can" and "will" aren't the same thing, so let's unpack some other questions — like how and why this energy storage brick might fry your alternator in the first place. First, let's set the playing field. There are pros to lithium batteries, and some RVers and boaters want to have a lithium battery in addition to, or in place of, a lead-acid one because they work great for power storage and tend to last longer.

Most mild-hybrids that combine gas engines with 48-volt hybrid systems already come with lithium batteries and alternator-starters. Some of these run a fairly small motor between the engine and transmission directly off the lithium battery, and the motor can provide a little added oomph, in addition to the gas engine. Obviously, those cars are designed to use that lithium battery, and they get what's called a DC-to-DC converter that steps down the 48-volt system to run the car's 12-volt components. This is also why pure EVs have additional small 12-volt batteries.

But if all this has you thinking you might want to run a lithium battery under the hood of a car engineered to charge a lead-acid one, hit pause. A lithium unit has something called a battery management system (BMS), which is designed to prevent anomalous events from harming the battery — but that BMS could also destroy your alternator. Also, lithium bricks have unique charging capabilities and issues you should understand before considering the swap.