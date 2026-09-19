Connecting Car Batteries Backwards Can Have Shockingly Bad Results

Your car's battery is its lifeblood, enabling starting and operation of its electronics — the fan that blows hot air, the radio, not to mention the headlights. Even EVs require 12-volt batteries to operate. (Although when you jump-start an EV what's actually going on is a little different than jumping a gas car.)

Unfortunately, it's entirely possible to connect a car's 12-volt battery backwards, where you've attached the negative terminal to the positive lead and vice versa. This can also happen when jump-starting a car backwards — for example, attaching the red (positive) cable from the car with the good battery to the negative terminal of the car you're jumping, and the negative lead to the positive side. All of these scenarios induce what's called reverse polarity. That's bad. You could fry several items at once — and the jumper cables themselves could even catch fire. Oh, also, the battery could explode.

Ideally, however, several layers of protection built into the car's components will protect instruments and electronics from damage. Then again, this brief reversal of polarity could also cook several components. There are built-in safeguards, such as the car's fusible links. Think of these as the fail-safes in your car's wiring, designed to pop just like a fuse, before harmful voltage can fry more expensive bits. They're also designed with non-flammable insulation, ideally to prevent something like a reverse polarity incident from causing a fire. Often a modern car will have a few, such as one near the battery.