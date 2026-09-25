These Automakers Have Had The Biggest Glow-Ups

Earlier this week, we asked our audience which automaker has had the biggest glow-up, either recently or at some point in its history, with now-dead automakers counting. The glow-up could have been purely in terms of design, or when it comes to engineering and reliability. In the original question, Logan talked about how Lincoln has gone through a huge glow-up in recent, and a lot of people in the comments agreed. If I had asked the question, I probably would have talked about BMW — both the Bangle era, and the new Neue Klasse era.

But you're here to read what your fellow readers submitted, and there were a lot of good answers. We expected the Korean automakers to be heavily represented, which is true, but we've got a pretty good variety of different companies here. Some of you talked about American carmakers, while others talked about French brands on both ends of the price spectrum. Without further ado, these were my favorite examples of automotive glow-ups: