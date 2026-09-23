A reputation can be a difficult thing to change, especially when you're talking about one of the biggest single purchases in a person's lifetime. Everybody is different, but for the most part, people put a lot of thought into a purchase decision as significant as buying a new car. If they're not innately into the automotive industry, they're likely to have preconceived notions about a particular car or brand based on a specific reputation like "Cadillacs are for old people," or "all Toyotas are extremely reliable."

A new opportunity to reinvent oneself arises every single day, though, and many automakers have been working hard to reinvent themselves in order to elevate or heal their public image. Some reputations are harder to move beyond than others, like the fact that BMWs and Minis are consistently ranked near the top of Consumer Reports predicted reliability ratings in recent years, but the unreliability of previous cars from these companies can continue to taint their respective reputations. So it begs the question, which automaker has had the biggest glow-up? It could even be an automaker that's not around anymore — maybe they had a heroic rise before their doors got shuttered. Either way, leave your answer in the comments!