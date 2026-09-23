Which Automaker Has Had The Biggest Glow-Up?
A reputation can be a difficult thing to change, especially when you're talking about one of the biggest single purchases in a person's lifetime. Everybody is different, but for the most part, people put a lot of thought into a purchase decision as significant as buying a new car. If they're not innately into the automotive industry, they're likely to have preconceived notions about a particular car or brand based on a specific reputation like "Cadillacs are for old people," or "all Toyotas are extremely reliable."
A new opportunity to reinvent oneself arises every single day, though, and many automakers have been working hard to reinvent themselves in order to elevate or heal their public image. Some reputations are harder to move beyond than others, like the fact that BMWs and Minis are consistently ranked near the top of Consumer Reports predicted reliability ratings in recent years, but the unreliability of previous cars from these companies can continue to taint their respective reputations. So it begs the question, which automaker has had the biggest glow-up? It could even be an automaker that's not around anymore — maybe they had a heroic rise before their doors got shuttered. Either way, leave your answer in the comments!
I think Lincoln has had the biggest glow-up
Ford's luxury brand Lincoln, like many automakers and many people alike, went through some pretty bleak times during The Great Recession, but I think its recent products have really turned that around in a big way. Compared to the conservative and stodgy body-on-frame Lincoln luxury barges of the 1970s and '80s, the jellybean cars of the '90s and the Great Recession-era lightly rebadged Fords, Lincoln's modern lineup offers a much more compelling proposition.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I absolutely love Lincoln's design language, inside and out. I also think its cars have the coolest names of any brand on the market, I mean come on, who wouldn't want to drive a Corsair or Aviator? Its billion-way adjustable seats are unparalleled when it comes to personalized comfort, and with new generations of a few models about to hit the market, I think Lincoln is really poised for success. It has a lot of reputation management to do, but I believe in the future of the brand and its cars. What brand do you think has had the biggest glow-up?