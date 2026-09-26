Toyota Celebrated Its Le Mans-Winning Racer With A Wonderful Homage To Pixar's 'Cars'

Whoever does publicity for the World Endurance Championship, particularly for their video production, gets it. They've made a video that hits us right in the feels twice over. It's a promotional video that's an homage to the first "Cars" movie, specifically a scene that, itself, is an homage to "The Fast and the Furious," capturing two popular franchises all at once.

The video begins with close-ups of a cab-over semi. Instead of Mack hauling Lightning McQueen to his next race and nodding off to sleep along the way, it's a trailer hauling Toyota's LeMans-winning car to a Toyota storage facility. We get the same music from the 'Cars' soundtrack (or a very close recreation) and underglow on the various cars, of course. We see a late-model GR86, plus a version from the previous generation with copious amounts of custom bodywork. While Toyota never made an American muscle car that Dominic Toretto would drive, they still supplied a classic sedan that appears in this double-movie homage — what appears to be a Mark II sedan (Toyota couldn't exactly use Dom's Mazda RX-7). And yes, it spits fire out of its exhaust pipe.

Rather than bounce the sleeping Mack back-and-forth between lanes, the tuner cars perform a "Fast and Furious" style heist, sans DVD players. One of them scans the trailer and identifies the TR010 Hybrid on board. Another reprograms its navigation to Fuji Speedway for the 6 Hours of Fuji. Their mission accomplished, the tuner cars buzz off.