Why Cab-Over Semi-Trucks Have Nearly Disappeared In America

If you've ever watched an Australian or European trucking video and wondered why their big rigs distinctly look like someone's pushed the traditional snout all the way back to the bumper, you're not imagining things. Cab-over-engine (COE) semi-trucks were once common in the U.S., too — until their biggest advantage stopped mattering.

A COE's defining feature is a simple arrangement where the cab sits directly over the engine and front axle, thus saving the space of a long hood. The shorter cab is not only really cool to look at, it allows for a tighter turning radius and easier maneuvering, especially dense city streets. Yet there were still a few critical downsides. Sitting over the axle meant bumps and vibrations hit the driver more directly, while engine heat and noise had a shorter path into the cabin.

So why did America embrace cab-overs in the first place? U.S. freight rules limited the net length of tractors and trailers until the 1980s, meaning every inch of hood was an inch you couldn't devote to cargo. So fleets ran cab-overs to maximize trailer length and in turn, revenue.