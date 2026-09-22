Feds Begin Leaving The Skies To AI In DC, Kick Off $875 Million Investment On SMART AI Tool

Just weeks ago U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mentioned in a podcast that help was on the way to help struggling air traffic control centers. A sizeable $875 million investment wouldn't grant them human employees though, rather it would give them an AI system, which according to the Wall Street Journal, began its soft launch this week at select Washington, D.C.-area airports.

Known as SMART for Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories, the AI system was the brainchild of Thales, Air Space Intelligence and Palantir. It's Washington's latest fix for some of air travel's biggest woes, namely airport delays which according to the FAA, had risen 300 percent compared to average delays in 2010-2024, at least the equipment-related ones. Last year's government shutdown likely didn't help that particularly engorged number either.

SMART's intention is to eventually become the "brains of the nation's air-traffic control system," according to The Wall Street Journal. The AI refines airline schedules, and takes into consideration weather all to keep flights moving a little faster. It'll also take into account an airport's runway capacity and operational constraints to aid in predicting air traffic flows and find any conflicts before they happen, to prevent situations like the Marine One almost hitting a regional jet over DC this summer, or the year prior when an Army helicopter actually did hit an American Airlines regional jet over DC and killed 67 people.