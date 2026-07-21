These Cars Could Replace The HMMWV, According To Our Readers

Something I learned when I had a motorcycle- size makes a HUGE difference- like, when you're tiny, you're a lot harder to hit. A car starts coming over into your lane? You've got like 12 feet of room to maneuver and escape danger. The spaces between cars? they're gigantic when you're on a bike.

All this to say, rather than bigger and bigger, I suggest we replace the HMMWV with... the 1941 willy's jeep. OK, update it a bit- update the motor to something making more than 60hp, but keep it tiny, maneuverable and quick (not fast), better suspension, better seats. make it easy to hide and hard to hit. Make it so that the 4 soldiers it carries can pick it up and carry it over the rubble.

DO NOT replace it with one of those ridiculous looking side by side 4-wheelers. They look stupid. The Jeep was the face of american ground forces for 40+ years. Bring that face back. It has the advantage of looking less threatening. Puts people at ease. Doesn't show up looking like it's going to kill everyone in your town or like you're going to force them to listen to Toby Keith.