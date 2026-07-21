These Cars Could Replace The HMMWV, According To Our Readers
The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle has been in service for more than 40 years, but now the U.S. military is still on the hunt for a replacement. Odds are, whatever ends up replacing the Hummer will be chosen based on some combination of ChatGPT and a couple of so-called "private donations" to one of Trump's various vanity projects, but you never know. The Department of War could always use the advice offered by our humble car blog. We can be incredibly helpful at times.
Of course, we wouldn't dream of recommending a new vehicle for the military to draft into Hummer-replacement duty without polling you, our brilliant readers. Last week, we asked you which cars you thought could replace the old Hummer, potentially saving us, the taxpayers, a giant boatload of money. Which suggestions ended up being the most popular? Let's take a look and find out.
Infantry Squad Vehicle
The ISVs (Infantry Squad Vehicle) seem to be the right call. I know Jeep did a concept with AM General on the Gladiator XMT (Extreme Military Truck), but the ISVs show greater seating flexibility by GM Defense. I believe that is why the Polaris Dagor had so much hype within the Military because it was designed to carry up to 9 soldiers but the ISVs have scale. I think it makes sense that the ISV continues (I think 9000+ vehicles already) to phase out older Humvees and Strykers. It makes sense as they are lighter and easier to deploy as they transition to MBCT (Mobile Brigade Combat Teams).
Suggested by: CarCrazed4Life
Willys MB
Something I learned when I had a motorcycle- size makes a HUGE difference- like, when you're tiny, you're a lot harder to hit. A car starts coming over into your lane? You've got like 12 feet of room to maneuver and escape danger. The spaces between cars? they're gigantic when you're on a bike.
All this to say, rather than bigger and bigger, I suggest we replace the HMMWV with... the 1941 willy's jeep. OK, update it a bit- update the motor to something making more than 60hp, but keep it tiny, maneuverable and quick (not fast), better suspension, better seats. make it easy to hide and hard to hit. Make it so that the 4 soldiers it carries can pick it up and carry it over the rubble.
DO NOT replace it with one of those ridiculous looking side by side 4-wheelers. They look stupid. The Jeep was the face of american ground forces for 40+ years. Bring that face back. It has the advantage of looking less threatening. Puts people at ease. Doesn't show up looking like it's going to kill everyone in your town or like you're going to force them to listen to Toby Keith.
Suggested by: Buckfiddious
Nissan Altima
What car? The Nissan Altima, they seem to take a lot of abuse and keep on rolling. I know they are being discontinued but the Gov't could convince Nissan "$$$" to build them for military use.
Suggested by: IB007
The A-Team's Van
A-Team van.Any vehicle that can get shot at that many times and never get hit must have some kind of secret military technology we don't know about.
Suggested by: Bruno
Ford Mustang
Mustang it comes preloaded with human targeting abilities
Suggested by: Cluck
Pontiac Aztek
Bring Pontiac back from the dead and restart Aztek production.
Suggested by: Bryan R
Fiat Topolino
The Fiat Topolino, of course. Just needs a shot or two of testosterone to get it up to Pete's fighting standards.
Suggested by: BuddyS
Toyota Hilux
toyota hilux seems to have a pretty well proven tactical track record....
Suggested by: 242_Flathood
Tesla Cybertruck
If musk dumps another $$350 million in republican elections it'll be the Chudtruck.
But it's probably not needed since Trump's speech last night was a kickoff to the ripoff in November. Crank up the fraud lies now to throw out any wins democrats make over republicans.
Suggested by: Thomas Hajicek
Mazda Miata
the Miata, of course. War has changed and now something manoeuvrable, small and zippy will be king, especially in urban warfare. Just think of the visibility and fields of fire for the occupants!
Suggested by: JaredOfLondon