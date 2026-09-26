While Republicans found a way to blame immigrants for making traffic worse, today we're going to remember one who made driving much better. That would be Zora Arkus-Duntov, best known for helping transform the Chevrolet Corvette from a boulevard cruiser into America's homegrown supercar. Yet despite his indelible connection with American muscle, Arkus-Duntov was born in Brussels, Belgium, in 1909, grew up in Russia, and spent his early adult years in Europe during the time leading up to World War II. And for what it's worth, we'll further point out that he found his biggest success working for a brand named after another immigrant — the Swiss-born Louis Chevrolet.

Now, Arkus-Duntov didn't actually invent the Corvette. But he did recognize its potential and was able to convince folks at Chevrolet to follow his vision. His influence is still being felt today, too, as he was one of the first people to propose a mid-engined Corvette. That alone might be enough to make Arkus-Duntov worth remembering, yet it was actually just one — admittedly large — chapter of his story. The Father of the Corvette lived to the age of 86, and below are just some of the many factoids about Arkus-Duntov's incredible life.