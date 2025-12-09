Chevy Experimented With A 2-Rotor Corvette In '73

What's the first thought that comes to your mind when someone says Corvette? For some, it's a white Corvette C4 driven by Burt Reynolds as he drives off into the sunset in a glorious V8 symphony. We're not sure if you have the same vision, but it's hard to imagine the Corvette without a big V8 engine under the hood. And you'd probably never imagine one with a rotary engine. But Chevrolet came pretty close to making a two-rotor Wankel Corvette in '73.

It was called the XP-897 GT, a gorgeous mid-engine two-seat concept sports car with a two-rotor Wankel engine meant as General Motors' opening rotary act. Most of the credit for the rotary Corvette goes to Ed Cole, GM's legendary president and one of the visionaries behind the original small-block V8. Ed saw the rotary engine as a major part of the technological future and became one of its biggest evangelists in America. He envisioned a compact, lighter, and more powerful engine that would be a better fit for the other mid-engine concepts (the XP-882 and 895) that were already in the works. Spoiler alert: a mid-engine Corvette did not go into production until 2020. But it almost became a reality in the early seventies thanks to the rotary XP-897 GT.

But why move from a proven V8 power train? What made the Wankel more appetizing than the V8? Why didn't it take off? And what even is a Wankel engine?