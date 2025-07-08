Stephen Miller Says Immigrants Make Traffic Worse, But Of Course Stephen Miller Is Wrong

The topic of immigration and traffic congestion hasn't been deeply researched, but it has certainly been looked into. It doesn't take long to refute Miller's argument, such as it is, and to discover a few inconvenient truths. In 2012, RAND published the results of a study in the United Kingdom that confirmed what most people confronting the question of immigration's impact on traffic might suspect: migrant travel was "strongly associated with the use of non-car-driving modes" of transportation.

In the U.S., researchers from Berkeley and Rutgers tackled the issue in New Jersey and published their findings in 2013. They wrote that immigrants "account for a substantial share of all transit ridership, walking and carpooling in the United States and are much less likely than the U.S.-born population to own and drive personal automobiles." Later on, immigrants might improve their lot, assimilate, and achieve the classic milestone of the American dream by trading the bus for a car. But even then, they still drive less than native residents.

When you dig into the data on this subject, you also discover that immigrants tend to cluster in densely populated urban areas where driving isn't necessary. That's a logical choice, particularly for low-income immigrants. If anything, they increase demand for public transit, although evidently not everywhere.