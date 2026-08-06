Marine One Came Within A Mile Of Hitting Regional Jet Over DC, Corps Called Flight Routine

The second term of President Donald Trump could have ended the same way it began, with a fiery mid-air collision over Washington, D.C. between a helicopter and a regional jet. Marine One came within 0.8 miles of colliding with an American Airlines regional jet on Tuesday while flying Trump to Joint Base Andrews. The incident immediately conjured memories of the January 2025 mid-air collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. The crash over the Potomac River killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

The cause of the two incidents may even be related. According to The New York Times, radio reception issues for air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport delayed them from clearing the airspace around the President's helicopter. Also, the Marine One crew tried three times to tell controllers that they were about to take off, but they weren't heard. Despite the FAA investigation, the White House is attempting to downplay the close call and stated Trump "was at no point in harm's way." The U.S. Marine Corps took things a step further in an emailed statement, "There were no 'close calls' with the routine Marine One movement."