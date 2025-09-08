5 Signs Your Car's Automatic Transmission Might Be Failing

This one is pretty hard to miss, as there is little else more unsettling than your car not going into gear, or jumping back out of gear when driving. This is often to be considered a serious red flag for your transmission health, although sometimes the culprit can be simple – perhaps it's simply down to low transmission fluid –which could be due to a leak. Without enough fluid in the system, the transmission will struggle to build the pressure required to move your car into action. It's worth remembering that automatic transmission fluid doesn't last forever, and does need replacing at regular intervals. It's not always down to fluid levels, though, as trouble staying in gear could also be down to problems with your shifter cables, or the valve body.

In newer cars, your fault might not lie within the transmission at all, but rather with the ECU. If it fails to tell the transmission when to engage, you'll wind up with exactly the same issue. Either way, whether it's down to just topping up the fluid or hunting down electrical issues, if your transmission is jumping out of or struggling to go into gear, it's definitely time to have it checked out.