3 Of The Most Reliable German Car Brands, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports releases an annual list of car brands, rating them on several fronts. However, among the scores to keep an eye on, reliability is one of the more significant evaluation categories. CR's reliability rankings for new and used vehicles are even featured by automakers trying to convince customers of their dependability. In addition, there is also a "Predicted Reliability" rating, which is indicated through one of five symbols representing "Poor, Fair, Good, Very Good, and Excellent."

The data behind these scores is derived through extensive owner surveys, which provide Consumer Reports with hundreds of thousands of responses. Essentially, members are asked to detail any issues they've had over the last year with their vehicles, how serious they would rank them, and if the problems were covered by warranty. While they might not be perfect, these yearly reports do offer some helpful insights that can aid potential buyers in making a more informed decision.

Germany has a rich heritage of automobile history and offers several of today's most high-profile premium and luxury models. Your favorite German cars likely represent a wide range of different eras. However, with data from Kelly Blue Book revealing a record high average of $50,000 for new vehicles, it's crucial to identify which brands offer the most longevity and fewest number of problems. In this case, it's going to be BMW, Porsche, and Audi, with those automakers capturing the best overall brand rankings — all placing in the top six.