Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Has The Best Collection Of Vehicular Art You'll Ever See

After nearly a decade of construction and delays, a spaceship has touched down in Exposition Park in Los Angeles: the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which opens to the public on September 22. The massive $1 billion project is the home for more than 40,000 works of art and pieces of pop culture history, essentially all of which have come from the personal collections of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, one of the most accomplished businesswomen in the world.

Only 1,200 works are actually on display in the Lucas Museum's thirty-plus galleries, and as the name suggests, while the galleries are comprised of vastly different genres, artists and types of art, it's all tied together under the umbrella of visual storytelling. As we all know, there are few things more useful in visual storytelling than vehicles, and as I discovered when I got to attend a member preview day a couple weeks ago the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has by far the best collection of vehicular art I've ever seen, especially when compared to regular art museums. Traditional car museums often have amazing car-related works of art on display (their actual physical cars aside), but that's all typically marketing artwork or design sketches where the car is the absolute focus.

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And I'm not just talking about the "Star Wars" art and props that are on display, though those are really excellent. Across all the various galleries are incredible paintings, illustrations, comic book proofs, photographs and prints that feature vehicles being used to tell a story. There's a lot of cars, of course, as well as motorcycles, planes, trains, all sorts of boats, and my favorites, all of the sci-fi art with spaceships and rockets and more. If you ever find yourself in Los Angeles, I simply implore to check out the Lucas Museum, even if you think you may be art museum–averse.