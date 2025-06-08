George Lucas Was An Uncredited Cameraman On John Frankenheimer's 'Grand Prix' And It Changed The Course Of Cinema History

World famous filmmaker and Disney sellout billionaire George Lucas came of age mixed into the street racing scene of Modesto, California in the speed-addled 1960s. Shortly after he graduated high school in 1962 with dreams of becoming a professional racing driver, he was forced to shelve his dream due to an incredibly serious accident. Resigned to a life doing something other than racing, Lucas decided to attend USC film school to follow his second passion, directing and shooting filmstock. His first major project, a short 8-minute tone poem film called "1:42.08 to Qualify," followed famed racer Peter Brock in a borrowed Lotus 23 sports car, attempting to qualify for a race at Willow Springs. I contend that this short film is perhaps the most important keystone piece of work in cinema history.

Lucas and his tiny 14-person crew slept at the track during production and made the beautifully weird short film on an absolute shoestring of a budget. Not only did the film employ cameras mounted on the Lotus, but oftentimes Lucas himself would sit in the car next to Peter Brock to film his gearchanges or the swing of his tachometer. The living embodiment of speed is frequently felt in the dialogue-free sequences of tracking shots, car-to-car filming, and nose-cone mounted angles that are still employed in automotive filmography today, as well as innumerable thousands of YouTube videos. Even in his early 20s, Lucas was a master of practical filmmaking. According to Brock's recounting of the time, Lucas already had ideas in his head for a series of science-fiction space westerns, "It sounded kind of like Buck Rogers with strange creatures and better weapons. Very strange and we just kind of nodded and patronized this enthusiastic kid."

Just a month after his class film debuted, Lucas was on a plane over to Monaco to help shoot John Frankenheimer's motorsport magnum opus, "Grand Prix."