GM Teases New 8.3-Liter Duramax 'Mongoose' Engine Just As Diesel Crosses $6.50 Per Gallon Nationwide

It'll be a cold day in hell before heavy-duty pickup-truck makers like GM, Ford and Stellantis stop trying to one-up each other on power and performance numbers. Sure, the price of diesel just hit a new all-time record high, but that didn't stop GM from releasing a teaser video of its brand-new Duramax motor, called the Mongoose.

In the short video posted to YouTube, The General announced its new turbocharged 8.3-liter (that's 507 freedom-loving cubic inches) Duramax diesel. We don't know exact power figures or towing capacities for the automaker's workhorse, but it'll almost certainly beat out the turbodiesel 6.6-liter V8 found in current heavy-duty GM trucks, which makes an already gnarly 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. When properly equipped, it can tow up to 36,000 pounds, as well. That's almost enough to pull your mom out of bed.

Of course, this is all happening with the backdrop of cripplingly high fuel prices across the country. GM doesn't provide official fuel economy figures for its current Duramax since it's technically too heavy for anyone to actually bother, but folks with the diesel online say they average around 14-17 mpg when unladen. I wouldn't expect a truck with 1.7 more liters of displacement to do much better.

That's going to hurt in the long run, especially when you consider that the average price of a gallon of diesel across the U.S. just crossed $6.51, according to AAA. In California, that average price has hit $8.42, and even the cheapest state, Texas — land of the truck — costs $5.97 per gallon, on average. Don't expect those prices to come down in any meaningful way anytime soon, either.