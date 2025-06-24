What Car Does Han Drive In 'Tokyo Drift,' And What Body Kit Was On It?

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" is the best enthusiast movie of the entire "Fast" saga, and accordingly it has some of the best cars. The RB26-powered Ford Mustang from the climactic race will forever have my heart for its sheer weirdness and its engine's odd journey alone, but it's not the best-loved vehicle from the movie. No, that honor goes to the vehicle driven by everyone's favorite "Fast" character: Han Lue's FD Mazda RX-7.

I know, I know, it doesn't look much like the FDs you're used to. There are no popup lights; its soft, smooth curves have been covered over with more aggressive bodywork. It's more transformed than most of the "Fast" tuner fare, but the reason behind its transformation is at least as interesting as the final look itself. Han's RX-7 isn't just an FD in a VeilSide Fortune body kit, it's VeilSide's own demo car that was built to show the kit off at car shows.