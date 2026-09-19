California Taxpayer Money Funded Nearly $600,000 In Reimbursements For High-Speed Rail Consultants To Uber To Bars, Investigation Finds

The United States is built on the concept of rugged individualism, from the glorification of the image of the lone cowboy in the early 20th century to the glorification of the image of the "self-made" trillionaire in the present. But the harsh reality of these concepts leaves the vast majority of Americans behind to struggle in solitude, and this is made clear by our aversion to public transportation — particularly high-speed rail — since there's not a lot of headroom for individual profit in these areas.

California has put up the front of investing in building a high-speed rail line since 2008, but the project that was originally slated to be complete by 2020 has resulted in nothing but setbacks, budget increases, and controversy. On Tuesday, the office of the inspector general of California's high-speed rail released an investigation that found that California's High Speed Rail Authority (HSRA) used nearly 600,000 taxpayer dollars to reimburse high-speed rail consultants for "travel expenses" including Uber rides to gyms, a nightclub, a tiki bar, a cigar lounge, and an escape room over a two-year period. In case you were wondering, no tracks have been laid for the high-speed rail yet.