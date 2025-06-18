President Trump Says He's Pulling Federal Funding From Active California High Speed Rail Project

Speaking to a group of reporters on the White House lawn on Wednesday morning President Donald Trump confirmed that he'd be unilaterally revoking federal funds for the California High Speed Rail Authority's ongoing efforts to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco by rail. The project is intended to develop in stages, with the Initial Operating Segment connecting Bakersfield to Merced through the central valley, and plans to eventually extend to Sacramento and San Francisco in the north, as well as Los Angeles and San Diego in the south, also connecting to the proposed Brightline West rail project connecting Ontario, California to Las Vegas, Nevada. Primarily due to political roadblocks, the IOS "phase one" part of the project is significantly past its initial projected 2020 completion.

Trump announces he's pulling federal funding for high-speed rail in California — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-18T14:28:37.480Z

President Trump had this to say about the California High Speed Rail Authority; "A train, a railroad, going from San Francisco to LA, I think it's a hundred times over budget. One of the most incompetent things." When a reporter asks why federal funds are still flowing to the project in spite of the President's ire, he replies with a chilly, "I think we're not going to anymore. In fact, a little bit of a story, we're not gonna fund that anymore, it's out of control." Watching him say this, it's obvious that he's been inspired by the reporter's question to pull billions of dollars of allocated funding for an active California DOT transit project. He continues to spitball demonstrable falsehoods about the project without any documentation, saying "What is it, 30 or 40 times over budget?"