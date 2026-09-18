This Time Capsule 1990 Mercury Sable Wagon Taught Me What A Sable Is

I love seeing old, well-preserved normcore cars, and I know our audience appreciates them, too. Naturally, then, the moment I saw this Crystal Blue Metallic 1990 Mercury Sable GS Wagon with just 68,000 miles on its odometer listed for auction on Bring A Trailer, I knew it deserved a blog. It also made me ponder a question I somehow never considered prior to seeing this listing: What the hell is a sable?

I always loved the front light bar that was Mercury's signature styling cue back in the day, and though the one on this particular wagon is a bit yellowed, the ad mentions that the headlight filler panel is illuminated, which is a good sign that it still works. The exterior of this Sable may not be 100% factory fresh, but the interior basically is, complete with blue cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable front bench seat, and the rear-facing third row jump seats.

As a child of the nineties, I grew up seeing Mercury Sables on the road, and I almost bought an Arizona Beige 2004 Mercury Sable Wagon at one point in my life, but I never questioned the namesake of this slightly elevated Ford Taurus. Until today.