The Ford Taurus Saved Ford, But Consumer Reports Said V6 Models Literally Stunk

A lot of people probably couldn't believe their eyes when they got their first look at the 1986 Ford Taurus. With a radically aerodynamic design, the Taurus — and its corporate cousin, the Mercury Sable — upended expectations for automotive styling and helped the then-floundering Blue Oval get itself back on track. Unfortunately, some of the Taurus' drivers probably couldn't believe their noses when they got behind the wheel.

Owners began reporting a foul odor coming from the cars' exhaust outlets, and while the stink wasn't the usual one associated with the back of a bull, it was pretty nasty nonetheless. The sulfurous fumes reminded folks of rotten eggs — not exactly the new-car smell they were expecting. Even worse, that news was put on blast when Consumer Reports' chief auto tester, Robert Knoll, told the New York Times that some of the cars "literally stunk." It isn't clear from earlier reporting exactly what the issue was or how Ford addressed it — the Chicago Sun Times, for one, just notes the company spent several months coming up with a fix. As an FYI, though, that kind of smell can be a sign your catalytic converter is clogged.

It's also worth pointing out that the Taurus was recalled 18 times during its first 2 years in production, and that was despite the fact Ford had pushed back the car's launch specifically to address quality concerns. Now, that may be par for the course from Ford, a company that continues to garner NHTSA's attention for all the wrong reasons — like recalling 1.4 million F-150s over unexpected downshifts. But it didn't stop the Taurus from being a success.