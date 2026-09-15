This 1983 Ford Mustang GLX Convertible Has A 302 V8 With 17,000 Miles And Charm For Days

The Malaise Era was one of the darkest periods of history for car enthusiasts. The regulations of the era put the kibosh on the 'roided-out horsepower wars that produced so many iconic American muscle cars. The era of automotive sadness was widely said to have lasted between 1973 and 1983, but Ford and Chevrolet's muscle cars got a hefty injection of good old fashioned American-style performance in the early '80s, with the Camaro Z-28 and Mustang GT in the form of 5.0-liter V8s.

In 1983, Ford offered a topless version of the original Pony Car for the first time in a decade. And though this particular 1983 Ford Mustang GLX Convertible might not be the more performance-minded Mustang GT, it still packs a four-speed manual and the all-important Windsor 5.0-liter V8 under its long hood.

With an odometer that reads just 16,917 original miles and with the pristine bodywork, black vinyl upholstery, tasty tri-spoke wheels, engine bay, and underbody to match, this is an exceptionally well-maintained example of the droptop Fox Body Mustang. It's a great example of a car that reignited the pony car torch after its flame dimmed in the dreaded days of the Mustang II. It's currently listed for sale for $21,900 at High Octane Classics in Auburn, MA.