Elon Musk Doesn't 'Live' In An Airstream Trailer

Having all the money in the world probably means you have a pretty big house. Maybe even several houses. You can live anywhere you want and vacation anywhere else. That's why Elon Musk's comments on an episode of the All-In Podcast about living in an Airstream travel trailer are so puzzling to some.

Musk was on the podcast along with SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell. She commented that he needs to spend a bit more time in Memphis, Tennessee, overseeing the expansion of xAI's massive data center there (SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year). "This is coming to you from the palace that I live in in Memphis, which is an Airstream trailer," replied Musk.

Several outlets, including Business Insider, are running with his claims that he lives in a trailer, but ElonJet tracks the movements of his private jet, a Gulfstream G700. And he flies frequently between Memphis, Austin, and various California cities, usually spending only a day or two before moving on. Now that he's not gutting the federal government through DOGE, he has several businesses to manage, and visits them in person frequently. Although he called his Airstream his "palace," the truth is that he doesn't live there. He just spends a night or two there at a time.