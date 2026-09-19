Elon Musk Doesn't 'Live' In An Airstream Trailer
Having all the money in the world probably means you have a pretty big house. Maybe even several houses. You can live anywhere you want and vacation anywhere else. That's why Elon Musk's comments on an episode of the All-In Podcast about living in an Airstream travel trailer are so puzzling to some.
Musk was on the podcast along with SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell. She commented that he needs to spend a bit more time in Memphis, Tennessee, overseeing the expansion of xAI's massive data center there (SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year). "This is coming to you from the palace that I live in in Memphis, which is an Airstream trailer," replied Musk.
Several outlets, including Business Insider, are running with his claims that he lives in a trailer, but ElonJet tracks the movements of his private jet, a Gulfstream G700. And he flies frequently between Memphis, Austin, and various California cities, usually spending only a day or two before moving on. Now that he's not gutting the federal government through DOGE, he has several businesses to manage, and visits them in person frequently. Although he called his Airstream his "palace," the truth is that he doesn't live there. He just spends a night or two there at a time.
An overnight stop, not a home
Musk's background is blurred out in the video, but the walls behind him do appear to be curved, lending credibility to his claim that he's actually in an Airstream. And Airstreams are among the nicest campers out there. Add to that the fact that Musk has a history of spending significant amounts of time at his companies, including overnights (he slept on the Tesla factory floor, as well as at Twitter headquarters shortly after his acquisition), and the idea of a parked trailer for him to sleep in doesn't sound too far-fetched. Stepping up to an Airstream in Memphis is no doubt a comfortable upgrade from a couch in a library.
Don't expect the "Big Bang Theory" actor to throw away his businesses and billions to join the colorful nomads of the American Southwest anytime soon, though. Like most statements Musk makes, there's a difference between what he says and reality.
While Musk didn't comment on exactly where his Airstream is located, given his history, there's a good chance it's at or near the data center on property that he owns. It's still illegal to live in an RV, even on land you own, in some places. And as amusing as it may be to think about Musk catching a felony charge for sleeping in public (yes, that's actually a felony in Tennessee), this is almost certainly not going to happen. The potential felony charge only applies if you're on public land, so he won't be catching that one.