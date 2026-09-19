5 Used Cars That Are Cheaper Than The 2TB iPhone Duo

Buying a car is one of the most expensive purchases a person is expected to make in their life. So is buying a phone, apparently — at least if that phone is Apple's $3,199 2TB iPhone Duo. It's a strange sign of the times that a smartphone can now sit in the same price bracket as a used vehicle with four wheels, a functional engine, and the ability to get you to work every morning.

Higher gas prices caused inflation to triple from one month to the next this year. Household budgets are already stretched by the cost-of-living crisis, so it's worth stepping back and asking what else that kind of money could buy. As it turns out, quite a lot. For the price of Apple's top-tier handset, a buyer could walk away with a genuinely capable used car from Mercedes, Volvo, Ford, or BMW. From each of these brands on the secondhand market, you can find models under the $3,200 target that can stil satisfy your need to drive from point A to point B.

This list isn't about bashing Apple or defending secondhand car shopping; it's about perspective. Once the price of a phone starts rivaling the price of a car, it's fair to ask which purchase actually holds its value — and which one just depreciates the moment you walk out of the store. Below are five used cars that currently cost less than Apple's priciest iPhone, offering proof that even four wheels can still be cheaper than a pocket-sized screen with chips in it.